Virginia Beach City Public Schools to decide mask policy this week

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– As of Saturday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a little over 54 percent of Virginians were fully vaccinated, with a little over 65 percent of adults in the state fully vaccinated.

Still, the numbers aren’t quite high enough to keep COVID-19’s delta variant at bay.

“Unfortunately, we are now on a different trajectory. the arrival of the delta variant combined with the number of people who are unvaccinated is driving our case counts back up,” said Governor Ralph Northam in a press conference on Thursday.

Last week, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new requirements in the commonwealth considering the recent spread.



Based on recent CDC guidance, Virginia is asking all students and staff at K-12 schools to wear masks indoors whether they are vaccinated or not.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach School Board members will hear a recommendation from the school administration on this year’s the mask policy.

Northam said his state guidance would seemingly override decisions previously made at the local level, and school districts who choose not to require masks could face legal action.

State employees will also be required to be vaccinated and show proof by Sept. 1. Employees who choose not to get vaccinated will have to be tested weekly which applies to about 122,000 employees.

“The discussion we need to continue to have and perhaps these are difficult discussions is perhaps vaccinations,” Northam stated.

Northam also encouraged private businesses and local governments to require vaccinations to help prevent the spread of the virus.

If you’re still in need of your vaccine, you can get a shot on Tuesday or Thursday at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.



Tuesday’s clinic runs from 2 p.m. to 6 at night. Thursday’s clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 in the afternoon. They’ll offer the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome but registering in advance is encouraged.



If you’d like to register, you can do so by clicking here.