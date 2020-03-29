Virginia Beach church holds drive-in Sunday service as part of social distancing practice

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise, people are staying home and practicing social distancing.



Rock Church International in Virginia Beach tried to find a way to still provide ministry and prayer, while staying a safe distance away from others.



They held a drive-in Sunday service where people could stay in their cars and still listen to the pastors preach. They also teamed up with a radio station so people could tune in, right in their cars.



Co-pastors John and Robin Blanchard say this had been in the works for a few weeks.

“When they started limiting other states on how many could gather at one time, I told out staff if this happens in Virginia we have a huge parking lot we can have an outdoor service,” said Robin.



You would think it would be hard to rejoice in a car but churchgoers found a way.Drivers honked their car horns.



Pastor John Blanchard says he was amazed at the number of cars that showed up in the parking lot.

“We’ve never ever done this before. This building has been here for 23 years and its the first time we brought our worship outdoors and it was so exciting!” said John.

He says they hope to continue to hold drive in services each week.

