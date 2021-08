Virginia August 9 COVID-19 update: Va. now averaging 1,600-plus cases per day, 785 now hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,298 new coronavirus cases and 8 new patients currently hospitalized on Monday, along with 1 new COVID-19 death.

Virginia’s now reporting more than 1,600 new cases daily with a test positivity rate of 7.3%.

785 people are now hospitalized currently for COVID-19, and that total has continued to rise over the past month, up from just over 200 patients.

Still numbers are below previous levels throughout the pandemic, and reported deaths are still relatively low at about 5 per day.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,298 , 709,319 total), 1,469 per day

, 709,319 total), New deaths ( +1, 11,558 total), 4 per day

11,558 total), Current hospitalizations ( +88 patients , 785 total currently), up more than threefold compared to 4 weeks ago

, 785 total currently), Test positivity: 7.3%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,568,286

Percent of population with at least one dose: 61.4% (5,239,079 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 73.3%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 54.6% (4,642,482 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 65.7%

Local cases

Accomack: 2,975 cases, 221 hospitalized 47 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 22,160 cases, 1.078 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+54 cases, -1 hospitalization)

Franklin: 1,169 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+5 cases, )

Gloucester: 2,472 cases, 70 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+14 cases)

Hampton: 11,173 cases, 484 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+50 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,324 cases, 160 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+13 cases)

James City County: 4,864 cases, 186 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+13 cases)

Mathews: 624 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 14,984 cases, 564 hospitalized, 242 deaths (+56 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,669 cases, 1,096 hospitalized, 276 deaths (+55 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 821 cases, 83 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 931 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,510 cases, 720 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,013 cases, 60 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,334 cases, 500 hospitalized, 194 deaths (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 37,939 cases, 1,803 hospitalized, 421 deaths (+151 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 800 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 4,007 cases, 102 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+19 cases)

Local test positivity: 11.57% on average

Chesapeake – 12.2%

Eastern Shore – 12.8%

Hampton – 12.1%

Norfolk – 11.6%

Peninsula – 10.5%

Portsmouth – 12.4%

Virginia Beach – 9.6%

Western Tidewater – 11.4%

