Virginia August 9 COVID-19 update: Statewide cases pass over 100K since start of outbreak

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 897 additional cases of COVID-19 and 4 new deaths related to the virus as the state reaches over 100,000 cases.

As of Sunday morning, August 9, Virginia has an overall number of 100,086 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 897 cases reported from Saturday, 841 have been confirmed by testing. Another 56 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack 1,100 cases, 80 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+5 cases)

Chesapeake: 2,912 cases, 230 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+40 cases +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 181 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 160 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 1,228 cases, 50 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+18 cases)

Isle of Wight: 387 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 608 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+6 cases)

Mathews: 18 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 1,827 cases, 80 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+11 cases)

Norfolk: 3,703 cases, 194 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+3 cases, +3 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Northampton: 296 cases, 48 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 44 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 1,759 cases, 133 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+1 case)

Southampton: 267 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 1,282 cases, 93 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+24 cases)

Virginia Beach: 4,973 cases, 238 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+78 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 126 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 365 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+5 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 211 cases Saturday which is 23% of the daily increase statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

On Friday, VDH reported an increase of 2,015 new COVID-19 cases, which would’ve been a 1-day record for the commonwealth, but the state health department says the increase is due to a data backlog, with cases from Wednesday and Thursday added into Friday’s numbers.

“Today’s data will indicate 2,015 new cases. This figure includes information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday of this week as well as the regular numbers for Friday.”

VDH says their office of information management identified and fixed the technical issue late Thursday.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,200 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

