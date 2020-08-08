Virginia August 8 COVID-19 update: Over 1,300 cases reported statewide with 30% reported from Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,307 additional cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, August 8, Virginia has an overall number of 99,189 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,307 cases reported from Friday, 1,185 have been confirmed by testing. Another 122 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack 1,095 cases, 80 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 2,872 cases, 226 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+44 cases +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 178 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 156 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 1,210 cases, 50 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 383 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 602 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+6 cases)

Mathews: 18 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 1,816 cases, 80 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+28 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 3,700 cases, 191 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+71 cases, +4 hospitalizations)

Northampton: 296 cases, 48 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 43 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 1,758 cases, 133 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+32 cases)

Southampton: 264 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 1,258 cases, 93 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+27 cases)

Virginia Beach: 4,895 cases, 230 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+114 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 122 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 361 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+6 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 396 cases Saturday which is 30% of the daily increase statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

On Friday, VDH reported an increase of 2,015 new COVID-19 cases, which would’ve been a 1-day record for the commonwealth, but the state health department says the increase is due to a data backlog, with cases from Wednesday and Thursday added into Friday’s numbers.

“Today’s data will indicate 2,015 new cases. This figure includes information that should have been reported on Wednesday and Thursday of this week as well as the regular numbers for Friday.”

VDH says their office of information management identified and fixed the technical issue late Thursday.

Reported cases on Wednesday (798) and Thursday (818), were about 200 cases below Virginia’s 7-day average.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,258 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

