Virginia August 6 COVID-19 update: Lowest daily increase in cases for Hampton Roads in a month, deaths still increasing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads reported its lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in a month on Thursday, a day after Gov. Ralph Northam said the region’s COVID-19 trends were “encouraging.”

In the past two days combined, Hampton Roads has added roughly 450 new cases, about the same as its average in a single day for most of the end of July. Thursday’s increase of 173 cases was just under 200 cases less than the 7-day average. The region’s percent of positive cases is also down slightly compared to about a month ago when cases shot up, but is still hovering around 11%. Western Tidewater, which includes Suffolk and Franklin, has steadily increased up to 13% as of Thursday.

Meanwhile the rest of the state has seen cases go up slightly recently.

However the state’s number of new reported deaths has seen a sharp increase, with 81 new deaths in the past 3 days. Most have come outside of Northern Virginia. Hampton Roads’ new deaths are up to the region’s highest 7-day average of the pandemic (5 per day).

Hampton Roads’ hospitalizations (551 as of Thursday) have stayed somewhat steady in recent days, but are still double of where they were this time last month. Remember that hospitalizations and deaths lag new cases, so when new case numbers drop that should lead to a lower number of both deaths and hospitalizations.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +818 95,049 total) — trending down with fall of Hampton Roads’ cases

95,049 total) — trending down with fall of Hampton Roads’ cases New deaths ( +25 , 2,299 total) — daily reported deaths trending up, at highest 7-day avg. (23) since early June, 81 new deaths in the past 3 days

, 2,299 total) — daily reported deaths trending up, at highest 7-day avg. (23) since early June, 81 new deaths in the past 3 days Current hospitalizations ( +45, 1,349 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 12,635 patients discharged since start of pandemic

1,349 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, since start of pandemic Testing (7.3% positive tests overall) — Down after going up to 7.9% on July 18, but mostly steady. Virginia’s average of tests per day has dipped slightly to about 15,000 per day.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack 1,085 cases, 79 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 death) — first death since July 18, just two since June 13

Chesapeake: 2,761 cases, 223 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+47 cases, +2 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Franklin: 158 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 147 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Hampton: 1,131 cases, 49 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+2 cases)

Isle of Wight: 370 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 575 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 16 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 1,736 cases, 78 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+2 cases)

Norfolk: 3,496 cases, 182 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+3 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 295 cases, 48 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 41 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 1,676 cases, 132 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 249 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,184 cases, 93 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+17 cases)

Virginia Beach: 4,658 cases, 222 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+75 cases, +3 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 119 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths

York: 338 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+3 cases)

Key local metrics

+ 173 new cases in Hampton Roads — trending down

in Hampton Roads — trending down + 9 new deaths (8 in Hampton Roads — excluding Eastern Shore) — still trending up

(8 in Hampton Roads — excluding Eastern Shore) — still trending up -7 current hospitalizations — steady around 550 patients

— steady around 550 patients 11.31% percent of positive cases (slightly trending down, but mostly steady)

7-day positivity rates

Chesapeake – 12.8% — starting to trend back down

Eastern Shore – 3.8% — Steady and low overall (low overall testing)

Hampton – 9.6% — steady just under 10%

Norfolk – 11.3% — trending down from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 7.2% — back up slightly after trending down to 6.3% from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 15.6 % — trending down slightly, still high

Virginia Beach — 9.7 =% — trending back down overall, but hovering around 10%

Western Tidewater — 13% — trending up overall

For more on the coronavirus in Virginia, click here to visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.