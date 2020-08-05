Virginia August 5 COVID-19 update: 798 new cases and 30 new deaths statewide, Hampton Roads cases trending down slightly

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 798 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths on Wednesday, with 49 new current hospitalizations.

Reported cases are down Wednesday after two days above the 7-day average of around 1,000 cases per day. The Eastern District (Hampton Roads/Tidewater) accounted for 34% of the cases. That percentage has been down slightly recent, after the region was about half of the state’s cases.

Deaths have been above average the last two days, but reported deaths have a lag in reporting. Either way, Virginia is averaging about 21 deaths per day, slightly higher than an increase in deaths in early July. After that increase in July, daily reported deaths went back down for about a month before increasing again. 9 new deaths were reported in Hampton Roads on Wednesday.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +798 88,904 total) — appearing to trend back down

88,904 total) — appearing to trend back down New deaths ( +30 , 2,274 total) — daily reported deaths trending up, at highest 7-day avg. (21) since early June)

, 2,274 total) — daily reported deaths trending up, at highest 7-day avg. (21) since early June) Hospitalizations ( +49, 1,304 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 12,522 patients discharged since start of pandemic

1,304 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, since start of pandemic Testing (7.2% positive tests overall) — Down after going up to 7.9% on July 18, but mostly steady. Virginia’s average of tests per day has dipped slightly to about 15,000 per day.

Hospitalizations have mostly been trending up, but the trend has been plateauing somewhat as Virginia’s case numbers do the same. Hampton Roads’ hospitalizations are still mostly trending up.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack 1,085 cases, 79 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 2,714 cases, 221 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+25 cases, +3 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 157 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 147 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Hampton: 1,129 cases, 49 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+26 cases)

Isle of Wight: 365 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases)

James City County: 573 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 15 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 1,734 cases, 78 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+17 cases)

Norfolk: 3,493 cases, 179 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+68 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 295 cases, 48 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 41 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 1,663 cases, 131 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+32 cases, +2 hospitalized, + 1 death)

Southampton: 247 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,167 cases, 93 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+26 cases)

Virginia Beach: 4,583 cases, 219 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+54 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 119 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 335 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

Key local metrics

269 new cases (266 in Hampton Roads — excluding Eastern Shore), trending down slightly

(266 in Hampton Roads — excluding Eastern Shore), trending down slightly 9 new deaths (trending up)

(trending up) 6 new current hospitalizations (trending up)

(trending up) 11.34% percent of positive cases (slightly trending down)

7-day positivity rates

Chesapeake – 12.9% — starting to trend back down

Eastern Shore – 3.9% — Steady and low overall (low overall testing)

Hampton – 9.7% — steady just under 10%

Norfolk – 11.1% — trending down from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 6.8% — back up slightly after trending down to 6.3% from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 16.7 % — trending down slightly, still high

Virginia Beach — 10.2% — trending back down overall, but hovering around 10%

Western Tidewater — 12% — trending up overall

Takeaway: Hospitalizations and deaths are still on the rise in Hampton Roads, but remember they lag cases. If new cases continue to trend down in the area, hospitalizations and deaths will also likely trend down. The percent of positive tests in the area have shown improvement recently, but are still high across the board, meaning community spread is prevalent.

For more on the coronavirus in Virginia, click here to visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.