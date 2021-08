Virginia August 5 COVID-19 update: 1,760 new cases reported, 668 hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,760 new coronavirus cases, 5 new COVID-19 deaths and a one patient increase in current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, up to 668 total.

Test positivity has increased again to 6.8% as metrics are expected to continue to increase. Expect current viral conditions to actually be higher than what is reported due to lag.

Thursday’s numbers come as the Virginia Department of Health reported its first child COVID-19 death in Virginia’s Eastern health region.

VDH says the child was between 10 and 19 years old and died from complications with COVID-19. VDH did not specify where exactly the child was from, but a spokesperson said the death will be reflected in Friday’s updated numbers from the health department. Virginia so far has reported 8 child deaths out of the 11,546 total to date.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,760, 702,819 total), 1,373 per day

702,819 total), 1,373 per day New deaths ( +5, 11,541 total), 3 per day

11,541 total), 3 per day Current hospitalizations ( +1 patient , 668 total currently)

, 668 total currently) Test positivity: 6.8%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,503,629

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to talk about Virginia’s coronavirus response in a press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Local cases

Accomack: 2,975 cases, 221 hospitalized 47 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 22,160 cases, 1.078 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+54 cases, -1 hospitalization)

Franklin: 1,169 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+5 cases, )

Gloucester: 2,472 cases, 70 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+14 cases)

Hampton: 11,173 cases, 484 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+50 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,324 cases, 160 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+13 cases)

James City County: 4,864 cases, 186 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+13 cases)

Mathews: 624 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 14,984 cases, 564 hospitalized, 242 deaths (+56 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,669 cases, 1,096 hospitalized, 276 deaths (+55 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 821 cases, 83 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 931 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,510 cases, 720 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,013 cases, 60 hospitalized, 57 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 8,334 cases, 500 hospitalized, 194 deaths (+33 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 37,939 cases, 1,803 hospitalized, 421 deaths (+151 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 800 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 4,007 cases, 102 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+19 cases)

Local test positivity: 10.9% on average

Chesapeake – 12.9%

Eastern Shore – 11.1%

Hampton – 10.2%

Norfolk – 10.4%

Peninsula – 9.8%

Portsmouth – 12.5%

Virginia Beach – 9.7%

Western Tidewater – 11%

Any coronavirus data/coverage you’d like to see added to our daily reports? Email brian.reese@wavy.com. For more information on Virginia data, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.