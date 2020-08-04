Virginia August 4 COVID-19 update: Over 1,100 new cases statewide, Hampton Roads continues to see high numbers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,145 additional cases of COVID-19 and 26 new deaths related to the virus. Hampton Roads continues to see high numbers, covering nearly half of daily increase.

As of Tuesday morning, August 4, Virginia has an overall number of 94,251 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,145 cases reported from Monday, 1,126 have been confirmed by testing. Another 18 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack 1,082 cases, 78 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 2,689 cases, 217 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+72 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 152 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 147 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 1,103 cases, 49 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+33 cases, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 363 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 572 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+10 cases)

Mathews: 15 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 1,717 cases, 78 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+46 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 3,425 cases, 178 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+80 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Northampton: 295 cases, 8 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+1 case,+3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Poquoson: 40 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 1,631 cases, 129 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+91 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Southampton: 245 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+5 cases)

Suffolk: 1,141 cases, 93 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+29 cases)

Virginia Beach: 4,529 cases, 215 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+102 cases, +17 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 117 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 330 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+12 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 504 cases Monday which is 44% of the daily increase statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

Deaths have seen a slight increase recently, but have mostly been well below levels Virginia faced earlier in the pandemic. The “daily reported deaths” metric has a lag, and can group together deaths from multiple days on one day, and show little to no deaths on another.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,255 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

It’s been just over 4 days since Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads went into effect. The order, which limits gathering sizes, along with closing restaurants at midnight and cutting off alcohol sales, is expected to stay in place for at least two weeks.

Northam will look at symptom onset, among other metrics, to gauge progress. Symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear (5-7 on average).

Gov. Northam and the Virginia Emergency Support team are expected to give a press briefing Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. regarding the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response and the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Latest Posts