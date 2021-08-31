Virginia August 31 COVID-19 update: 3,487 new cases, 32 new deaths, 1,768 now hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 3,487 new cases and 32 new deaths on Tuesday, along with 68 more current COVID-19 hospitalizations to bring the current total to 1,768 patients.

427 of those patients are in the ICU, data shows.

All of Virginia’s key metrics (3,178 cases reported per day on average, 21 deaths reported per day on average and current hospitalizations (1,768 patients) are all highest they’ve been since the spring and the start of widespread vaccinations.

The percentage of tests coming back positive has slowed however, and is hanging around 10% statewide and about 15% for Hampton Roads.

While about 68% of Virginia adults are vaccinated, the delta variant is surging in the unvaccinated. Nearly all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people, VDH data shows.

Children 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine now, but children under 12 still don’t have access. However Virginia vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said that’s in the works and a local study is actually already underway in the Richmond area.

In the meantime, schools are using virus aid funding to buy air purifiers and to increase ventilation as children return to class.

State metrics

New cases (+3,487, 762,948 total), 3,178 per day on average and rising, highest levels since February

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 36.5

New deaths (+32, 11,842 total), 21 per day on average, rising overall and highest average since April

Current hospitalizations (+68 patients, 1,768 total currently and rising, highest levels since February

Test positivity: 10.1% (16% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,959,695

Percent of population with at least one dose: 64% (5,466,820 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 76.2%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 56.7% (4,838,481 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 67.8%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,440 cases, 247 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+18 cases, +3 deaths)

Chesapeake: 24,539 cases, 1,149 hospitalized, 314 deaths (+132 cases, +7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,281 cases, 59 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,922 cases, 74 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+32 cases)

Hampton: 12,561 cases, 548 hospitalized, 190 deaths ( +91 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,630 cases, 172 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+15 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 5,555 cases, 208 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+40 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 722 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 17,091 cases, 650 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+108 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 20,730 cases, 1,253 hospitalized, 284 deaths (+111 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Northampton: 908 cases, 86 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+11 cases,)

Poquoson: 1,023 cases, 30 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+7 cases)

Portsmouth: 10,503 cases, 759 hospitalized, 210 deaths (+51 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,098 cases, 65 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+9 cases)

Suffolk: 9,230 cases, 554 hospitalized, 201 deaths (+47 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 42,470 cases, 2,146 hospitalized, 440 deaths (+265 cases, +30 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 895 cases, 38 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)

York: 4,477 cases, 106 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+21 cases)

Local test positivity: 15.35% on average

Chesapeake – 13.5%

Eastern Shore – 18.7%

Hampton – 14.9%

Norfolk – 14.6%

Peninsula – 15.9%

Portsmouth – 16%

Virginia Beach – 14.8%

Western Tidewater – 14.4%

For more information from VDH, click here.