Virginia August 30 COVID-19 update: Va. averaging 3K-plus new cases, 19 deaths reported per day, 1,700 now hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus metrics are still climbing overall as August comes to a close.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,291 new cases and 0 new deaths on Monday, but is reporting more than 3,000 new cases per day and 19 deaths per day on average.

Hospitalizations (1,700 total, 432 in ICU) are at their highest levels since February, which was before widespread vaccinations. The U.S. as a whole recorded more than 100,000 hospitalizations on Sunday.

The vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows.

State metrics

New cases (+2,291, 762,948 total), 3,113 per day on average and rising, highest levels since February

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 36.5

New deaths (+0, 11,810 total), 19 per day on average, rising overall and highest average since April

Current hospitalizations (+55 patients, 1,700 total currently and rising, highest levels since February

Test positivity: 10.1% (16% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,943,774

Percent of population with at least one dose: 64% (5,458,608 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 76.1%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 56.6% (4,830,302 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 67.7%

Virginia is among the best states in the country in terms of vaccinations with 57% fully vaccinated (67.7% of adults fully vaccinated) and is fairing better than other states when it comes to cases, hospitalizations and deaths. It’s nearing 10 million total shots delivered.

For example, Virginia’s reporting about 0.20 deaths per 100,000 residents on average per day, compared to 1.38 per day in Mississippi, 1.36 per day in Louisiana and 1.15 per day in Florida. Florida (16,581 hospitalizations reported Sunday) is averaging the most hospitalizations per 100K residents (77) followed by Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.

Local cases

Accomack: 3,422 cases, 247 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+34 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 24,407 cases, 1,142 hospitalized, 313 deaths (+290 cases, +6 hospitalized,)

Franklin: 1,267 cases, 58 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,890 cases, 74 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+74 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 12,470 cases, 543 hospitalized, 189 deaths (+165 cases, +12 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 3,615 cases, 172 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+34 cases, +2 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,515 cases, 206 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+84 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 716 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+24 cases)

Newport News: 16,983 cases, 647 hospitalized, 250 deaths (+200 cases, +15 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 20,621 cases, 1,245 hospitalized, 284 deaths (+232 cases, +19 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 897 cases, 86 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,016 cases, 30 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+9 cases)

Portsmouth: 10,452 cases, 756 hospitalized, 210 deaths (+132 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,089 cases, 65 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,173 cases, 549 hospitalized, 200 deaths (+107 cases)

Virginia Beach: 42,215 cases, 2,116 hospitalized, 437 deaths (+493 cases, +34 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 888 cases, 36 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases, +2 hospitalized)

York: 4,446 cases, 106 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+51 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Local test positivity: 15.5% on average

Chesapeake – 13.5%

Eastern Shore – 19.8%

Hampton – 15.6%

Norfolk – 15%

Peninsula – 15.8%

Portsmouth – 15.5%

Virginia Beach – 14.8%

Western Tidewater – 14.8%

For more information from VDH, click here.