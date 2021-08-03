Virginia August 3 COVID-19 update: 1,403 new cases, hospitalizations jump by 109 patients to 642 total

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s total of current COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped by 109 patients on Tuesday as virus levels continue to increase across the commonwealth.

The total of 642 patients currently (Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 643 compared to the Virginia Department of Health’s 642) are at their highest point since May after dropping to just above 200 patients in July.

Virginia’s now reporting just under 1,200 new cases per day, 1,403 on Tuesday, and its test positivity is up to 6.1%. Hampton Roads’ average test positivity actually went down slightly compared to Monday but it’s still high at 9.6% (more on that below).

Deaths still remain low overall (now down to 3 per day), but that could go up again with the rise in new infections in unvaccinated people. Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths now are in unvaccinated people.

Virginia hasn’t seen a major bump in vaccinations recently, but many adults were vaccinated fairly early in mid-June. 72.5% of adults now have at least one dose and 65.2% are fully vaccinated, Virginia Department of Health data shows. The U.S. just hit its goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose this week as vaccinations rise in places such as Alabama.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,403, 697,939 total), 1,189 per day

697,939 total), 1,189 per day New deaths ( + 3, 11,536 total), 4 per day

3, 11,536 total), 4 per day Current hospitalizations ( +109 patients , 642 total currently)

, 642 total currently) Test positivity: 6.1%, rising steeply

Vaccine doses administered: 9,470,305 percent of population with at least one dose: 60.6% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 72.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 54.2% (4,623,725 people) percent of adults fully vaccinated: 65.2%



Local cases

Accomack: 2,952 cases, 220 hospitalized 46 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 22,050 cases, 1.076 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+64 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,164 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 2,444 cases, 70 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+18 cases)

Hampton: 11,095 cases, 478 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+17 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,296 cases, 159 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized )

James City County: 4,838 cases, 186 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 617 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 14,862 cases, 558 hospitalized, 242 deaths (+50 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,551 cases, 1,087 hospitalized, 274 deaths (+48 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 815 cases, 83 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 925 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,458 cases, 716 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,011 cases, 60 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized )

Suffolk: 8,257 cases, 496 hospitalized, 193 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 37,693 cases, 1,789 hospitalized, 421 deaths (+88 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 788 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no changes)

York: 3,971 cases, 102 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+12 cases)

Local test positivity: 9.6% on average

Chesapeake – 10.5%

Eastern Shore – 12.5%

Hampton – 9.1%

Norfolk – 9%

Peninsula – 9%

Portsmouth – 9.3%

Virginia Beach – 8.4%

Western Tidewater – 9.3%

For more information on Virginia data, visit the Virginia Department of Health's website.