Virginia August 3 COVID-19 update: 1,324 new cases, 0 new deaths reported; percent of positive tests still on rise in Chesapeake, Western Tidewater

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths on Monday, with just under 500 new cases in the Tidewater/Hampton Roads region.

Monday’s statewide numbers of cases and deaths stand out, but can be attributed to lag in reporting after the weekend, with cases mostly staying steady of late. However Virginia’s 7-day average of new cases is still nearly double what it was this time last month.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +1,324 93,106 total) — 7-day average of 1,005 per day

93,106 total) — 7-day average of 1,005 per day New deaths ( +0 , 2,218 total) — Reported deaths per day up recently to 15 per day despite just 2 new deaths reported in last 2 days. “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the day a COVID-19 actually died, is still staying relatively low at 5 per day on average, well below the peak of 38 per day in early May.

, 2,218 total) — Reported deaths per day up recently to 15 per day despite just 2 new deaths reported in last 2 days. “Deaths by day of death,” which shows the day a COVID-19 actually died, is still staying relatively low at 5 per day on average, well below the peak of 38 per day in early May. Hospitalizations ( +33, 1,205 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, 12,255 patients discharged since start of pandemic

1,205 total) — trending up overall after falling to low of 783 patients on July 6, ICU and ventilator numbers still low, since start of pandemic Testing (7.1% positive tests overall) — Down after going up to 7.9% on July 18, averaging nearly 17,000 tests per day

Only 2 new deaths have been reported in the last 2 days, but Virginia’s 7-day average has been up overall recently, at 15 per day as of Monday. With the reporting lag for “daily reported deaths,” “deaths by day of death,” which shows the day a COVID-19 patient actually died, gives a clearer picture. Deaths by day of death is actually around its lowest point (5 per day) of the pandemic for Virginia.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide have dropped in the last few days, but have been trending up overall. About 400 more people are hospitalized statewide compared to last month. Hampton Roads’ hospitalizations have doubled in that span.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region (numbers are cumulative)

Accomack 1,080 cases, 78 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 2,617 cases, 213 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+79 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Franklin: 148 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+22 cases)

Gloucester: 145 cases, 12 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Hampton: 1,070 cases, 49 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+22 cases)

Isle of Wight: 353 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+15 cases)

James City County: 562 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+13 cases)

Mathews: 14 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 1,671 cases, 74 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+32 cases)

Norfolk: 3,345 cases, 173 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+135 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 294 cases, 45 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 39 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 1,540 cases, 125 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+1 case)

Southampton: 240 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,112 cases, 93 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+20 cases)

Virginia Beach: 4,427 cases, 208 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+128 cases)

Williamsburg: 114 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 318 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

486 new cases, above 7-day average of 377

0 new deaths (7-day average: 4.1)

497 currently hospitalized (7-day average: 537)

11.5% average of positive tests

7-day positivity rates

Chesapeake – 13.9% — trending up overall

Eastern Shore – 4.5% — Steady and low overall (low overall testing)

Hampton – 9% — trending down

Norfolk – 11.6% — trending down from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 6.3% — trending down after going up to 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 17.8 % — steady

Virginia Beach — 9.8% — trending back down overall after going up to 12.1% on July 16

Western Tidewater — 12.1% — trending up overall

Downward trends in Virginia Beach and Norfolk, despite recent high case numbers, mean the cities are getting their outbreaks more under control. Meanwhile Chesapeake and Western Tidewater are seeing their percent of positive cases go up, leading to increased cases in Suffolk and a record 22 new cases Monday in Franklin.

It’s been just over 3 days since Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads went into effect. The order, which limits gathering sizes, along with closing restaurants at midnight and cutting off alcohol sales, is expected to stay in place for at least two weeks.

Northam will look at symptom onset, among other metrics, to gauge progress. Symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear (5-7 on average).

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.