Virginia August 28 COVID-19 update: 1,013 new cases, 23 new deaths; 6 deaths in Hampton Roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,013 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new virus-related deaths Friday morning.

Since the outbreak began, Virginia has reported a total of 117,592 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 2,550 confirmed and probable fatalities.

According to the VDH August 28 data, six of the COVID-19 related deaths are in Hampton Roads. The deaths were reported in Hampton, Accomack, Isle of Wight County, and three in Norfolk. Across the Commonwealth, data show that trends overall remain stabile past few days.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( + 1,013, 117,592 total) — steady overall last seven days

1,013, 117,592 total) — New deaths (+23, 2,550 total) — steady overall

Hospitalizations (+69 patients, 9,460 total) — steady overall but slight trend down recently

but slight trend down recently Testing (6.8% 7-day average of positive tests) — daily tests around 14,000 per day, about 3,000 lower per day than late July

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (8 cases, no deaths)

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads:

*Accomack 1,141 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 3,685 cases, 313 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+25 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 283 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 200 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,519 cases, 54 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+14 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 519 cases, 25 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+15 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 726 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,216 cases, 89 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+26 cases)

Norfolk: 4,328 cases, 281 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+31 cases, +5 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 303 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 63 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 2,186 cases, 172 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+25 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Southampton: 338 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 cases)

Suffolk: 1,603 cases, 113 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+13 cases)

Virginia Beach: 5,906 cases, 319 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+30 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 148 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths

York: 444 cases, 15 hospitalized, 5 deaths

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

