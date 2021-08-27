Virginia August 27 COVID-19 update: Highest case and hospitalization levels since Feb., 40 new deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is reporting its highest levels of cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations since February and its highest death reporting since May as the delta variant surge continues.

Virginia reported 3,000-plus cases for the fourth straight day on Friday, and 40 new deaths. The commonwealth’s now reporting 17 deaths per day on average.

Hospitalizations (1,608 total, 411 in ICU) are at their highest levels since February.

The overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. You can view data on demographics, cases by vaccination status and vaccine data on VDH’s website.

Currently 67.3% of Virginian adults and 56.2% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

State metrics

New cases (+3,520, 754,652 total), 2,939 per day on average and rising, highest levels since February

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 34.5

New deaths (+40, 11,769 total), 17 per day on average, rising and highest average since May

Current hospitalizations (+71 patients, 1,608 total currently and rising, highest levels since February

Test positivity: 10% (16% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,882,307

Percent of population with at least one dose: 63.6% (5,426,872 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 75.7%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 56.2% (4,799,765 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 67.3%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,386 cases, 245 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+28 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Chesapeake: 24,117 cases, 1,136 hospitalized, 313 deaths (+123 cases, +7 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,262 cases, 57 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+10 cases)

Gloucester: 2,816 cases, 73 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+50 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 12,305 cases, 531 hospitalized, 186 deaths (+89 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,581 cases, 170 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+15 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 5,431 cases, 206 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+29 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 692 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 16,783 cases, 632 hospitalized, 247 deaths (+136 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 20,389 cases, 1,226 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+117 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 890 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 1007 cases, 30 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+10 cases)

Portsmouth: 10,320 cases, 754 hospitalized, 210 deaths (+55 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,079 cases, 64 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 9,065 cases, 545 hospitalized, 200 deaths (+27 cases, +8 hospitalized, +2 death)

Virginia Beach: 41,722 cases, 2,082 hospitalized, 434 deaths (+229 cases, +17 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 882 cases, 34 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+7 cases)

York: 4,395 cases, 107 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Local test positivity: 15.7% on average

Chesapeake – 14%

Eastern Shore – 19.9%

Hampton – 15.4%

Norfolk – 15.4%

Peninsula – 15.1%

Portsmouth – 16.6%

Virginia Beach – 14.1%

Western Tidewater – 15.1%

For more information from VDH, click here.