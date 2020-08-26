Virginia August 26 COVID-19 update: 823 new cases, 21 new deaths statewide; 10 new deaths reported in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads reported less than 1/5 of the state’s new COVID-19 cases again on Wednesday with 161, as the region’s average of daily cases continues to creep down.

The region has reported just over 200 cases per over the past week, down from nearly 500 new cases per day in late July. It’s now consistently around 1/5 of the state’s cases after being near 50% in late July.

Cases haven’t fall off quite as sharply as Northern Virginia’s did earlier in the pandemic. Northern Virginia, which has a population roughly double of Hampton Roads, saw its average of cases drop to just under 200 cases per day from July to August, before rising to just under 250 per day.

New cases outside of Hampton Roads are mostly flat overall, with Southwest Virginia seeing a slight rise.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( + 823, 115,458 total) — steady overall over past week

823, 115,458 total) — New deaths ( +21 , 2,515 total) — steady overall

, 2,515 total) — Hospitalizations ( -4 patients , 1,170 total) — steady overall but slight trend down recently

, 1,170 total) — but slight trend down recently Testing (6.4% 7-day average of positive tests), daily tests around 14,000 per day, about 3,000 lower per day than late July

Deaths continue to remain steady overall with about 7 per day statewide, per VDH’s “death by date of death chart.” VDH’s reported deaths chart shows a 7-day average of 15 deaths per day.

Hampton Roads reported 10 of the 21 new deaths Wednesday, the most it’s reported in a single day since early May, but remember reported deaths are on a lag. The region’s “death by day of death chart” does show a spike in the gray areas of the chart. Some deaths in this area also may have not been reported yet.

Hospitalizations are down slightly, but 1,170 people are still currently hospitalized statewide, including 373 in Hampton Roads. 14,682 people have been listed as recovered.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,136 cases, 88 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 3,625 cases, 306 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+43 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 272 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 189 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,483 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+9 cases)

Isle of Wight: 494 cases, 25 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 717 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,167 cases, 89 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 4,260 cases, 269 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+15 cases, +8 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 303 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 59 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,142 cases, 163 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+7 cases, +3 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Southampton: 335 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,573 cases, 113 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+20 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 5,821 cases, 314 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+33 cases, +5 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 146 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths

York: 437 cases, 15 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Key local metrics

157 new cases, trending down overall

10 new deaths, slight trend up recently

-19 current hospitalizations, trending down

7-day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 9.6% — steady

Chesapeake — 11.1% — trending down overall

Eastern Shore — 2.6% — trending down, low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 8.3% — trending down overall, but slight increase recently

Norfolk — 8% — trending down overall from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 9% — trending up recently, but down from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 12.4% — steady around 12%

Virginia Beach — 6% — trending down from recent high of 12.4

Western Tidewater — 12.2% — steady around 12%

Virginia Beach and Norfolk have seen steep drops, but Western Tidewater and Portsmouth continue to stagnate around 12%. Virginia Beach school officials have said in-person schooling could happen in the near future due to the city’s decreasing percentage of positive tests.

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.