Virginia August 26 COVID-19 update: 3rd straight day of 3K-plus cases, 1,537 now hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a third consecutive day of more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday with 3,492.

The average number of new cases per day is at nearly 3,000 and 9.9% of tests are coming back positive on average (16% in Hampton Roads).

15 new deaths were also reported and Virginia’s number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations also rose to 1,537 patients. 392 people are in the ICU, which is down slightly from Wednesday.

Virginia’s now reporting 13 deaths per day on average. While that’s still much lower than levels in the winter before widespread vaccinations, there’s been a significant increase in reported deaths lately.

Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. You can view data on demographics, cases by vaccination status and vaccine data on VDH’s website.

Virginia again is still doing relatively well compared to other states for cases, hospitalizations and deaths, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker. Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi are the worst for cases and deaths per population, and are among the worst four for hospitalizations along with Alabama.

State metrics

New cases (+3,492, 751,132 total), 2,835 per day on average and rising

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 33.3

New deaths (+15, 11,729 total), 13 per day on average, rising and highest since late May

Current hospitalizations (+52, 1,537 total currently and rising

Test positivity: 9.9% (16% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,864,091

Percent of population with at least one dose: 63.4% (5,415,672 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 75.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 56.1% (4,790,949 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 67.2%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,358 cases, 243 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 23,994 cases, 1,129 hospitalized, 312 deaths (+126 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,252 cases, 57 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+7 cases,)

Gloucester: 2,766 cases, 72 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+25 cases)

Hampton: 12,216 cases, 529 hospitalized, 186 deaths (+73 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,566 cases, 168 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,392 cases, 204 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+41 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 689 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 16,647 cases, 630 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+106 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 20,272 cases, 1,222 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+106 cases, +12 hospitalized)

Northampton: 885 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+10 cases)

Poquoson: 997 cases, 30 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+11 cases)

Portsmouth: 10,265 cases, 750 hospitalized, 209 deaths (+49 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,073 cases, 64 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+5 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,038 cases, 537 hospitalized, 198 deaths (+38 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 41,493 cases, 2,065 hospitalized, 432 deaths (+248 cases, +15 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 875 cases, 34 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

York: 4,358 cases, 106 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+32 cases )

Local test positivity: 16% on average

Chesapeake – 14%

Eastern Shore – 20.1%

Hampton – 16%

Norfolk – 15.4%

Peninsula – 15.9%

Portsmouth – 17.1%

Virginia Beach – 14.4%

Western Tidewater – 15.3%

For more information from VDH, click here.