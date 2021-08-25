Virginia August 25 COVID-19 update: 3,454 new cases, 22 new deaths; 416 patients in ICU statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 3,454 new coronavirus cases, 22 new deaths and 32 additional current hospitalizations on Wednesday.

1,485 COVID-19 patients are now currently hospitalized statewide, and 416 are in the ICU. A higher percentage of patients are younger now due to lack of vaccinations for young children (shots are not available for those under 12 years old and just 55% of Virginians 12-17 have at least one dose) and higher vaccination rates among older people. Experts say the increase in child hospitalizations demonstrates the need for vaccinations and precautions in schools.

A vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is in the works, said Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula on Tuesday.

Deaths are still well below levels in the winter before vaccinations but Virginia has seen a notable increase lately to 12 per day on average. That’s the highest rate since late May.

Virginia’s still on the lower end nationwide however for cases, hospitalizations and deaths, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.

State metrics

New cases (+3,454, 747,640 total), 2,731 per day on average and rising

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 32.1

New deaths (+22, 11,715 total), 12 per day on average, rising and highest since late May

Current hospitalizations (+32, 1.485 total currently), up six-fold from mid July

Test positivity: 9.8% (15.56% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccine doses administered: 9,843,546

Percent of population with at least one dose: 63.3% (5,404,175 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 75.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 56% (4,781,159 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 67.1%

Vaccinations continue to slowly climb in Virginia, and more organizations including health systems are making vaccines mandatory. Vaccines are now mandatory for all U.S. service members and the feds says they will withhold funding from nursing homes who fail to get their employees vaccinated.

Booster shots are on the way for those who’ve already gotten their shots, with a Sept. 20 start date expected for Pfizer and Moderna. Johnson & Johnson’s booster has not been given the green light yet but the company announced Wednesday its booster increased antibodies nine-fold higher than the initial shot alone.

Local cases

Accomack: 3,324 cases, 242 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 23,868 cases, 1,123 hospitalized, 312 deaths (+130 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,245 cases, 57 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

Gloucester: 2,766 cases, 72 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+24 cases)

Hampton: 12,143 cases, 525 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+57 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,548 cases, 166 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,351 cases, 203 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+28 cases)

Mathews: 683 cases, 26 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases)

Newport News: 16,541 cases, 628 hospitalized, 246 deaths (+130 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 20,166 cases, 1,210 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+108 cases, +20 hospitalized)

Northampton: 875 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+7 cases)

Poquoson: 986 cases, 30 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 10,216 cases, 749 hospitalized, 209 deaths (+46 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,068 cases, 65 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+7 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,000 cases, 535 hospitalized, 197 deaths (+43 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 41,245 cases, 2,051 hospitalized, 432 deaths (+264 cases, +24 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Williamsburg: 874 cases, 33 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6)

York: 4,326 cases, 106 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+36 cases, +1 hospitalized, )

Local test positivity: 15.56% on average

Chesapeake – 14.1%

Eastern Shore – 19.4%

Hampton – 15.6%

Norfolk – 15.3%

Peninsula – 15.9%

Portsmouth – 16.4%

Virginia Beach – 13.7%

Western Tidewater – 14.1%

