Virginia August 25 COVID-19 update: 1,005 new cases, 23 new deaths statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,005 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths on Tuesday, along with a increase of 47 current hospitalizations statewide.

Though trends for cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been down slightly statewide compared to higher numbers in previous weeks, trends have mostly stabilized in the past few days.

It’s been about two weeks since the Virginia Department of Health reported its highest 7-day average of new cases on August 8. Virginia’s average is down about 300 cases per day compared to then, but the commonwealth doesn’t appear poised to make major drop soon, especially as colleges reopen for in-person classes and report new cases. At least 58 students and 12 staff members had tested positive so far at Virginia Commonwealth University as of Monday. At least 10 students at James Madison University were reported positive before the start of classes.

Meanwhile Hampton Roads reported 246 cases on Tuesday, above a 7-day average that’s been trending down overall — down about 250 cases per day since late July. Its percent of positive cases however has hit a snag around 9.5% after dropping from around 13%.

Some of the region’s colleges, including Virginia Wesleyan and William & Mary, have opened for in-person instruction, with Old Dominion and Christopher Newport opening on August 29. Hampton University will be online for the fall semester, and Norfolk State will start the first two weeks of classes online starting Wednesday. Virginia State University opted to forgo a planned switch to in-person classes.

Deaths in the region have been steady, with hospitalizations down, but still about 200 patients higher than earlier in the pandemic.

4 new deaths were reported in the City of Hampton on Tuesday, its highest 1-day increase of the pandemic. VDH data shows Black people account for 12 of Hampton’s 13 deaths in which race was reported (2 unreported).

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,135 cases, 88 hospitalized, 18 deaths

Chesapeake: 3,582 cases, 303 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+18 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 269 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 188 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Hampton: 1,474 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 489 cases, 25 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 716 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,155 cases, 88 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 4,245 cases, 261 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+81 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 303 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 58 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,135 cases, 160 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+49 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 333 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,553 cases, 112 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+8 cases)

Virginia Beach: 5,788 cases, 309 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+49 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 146 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 cases)

York: 433 cases, 14 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+ 1 case)

Key local metrics

244 new cases, trending down overall

7 new deaths, steady

+33 current hospitalizations, trending down overall

7-day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 9.5% — steady

Chesapeake — 11.7% — trending down overall, but slight increase recently

Eastern Shore — 2.9% — trending down, low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 8.0% — trending down overall, but slight increase recently

Norfolk — 8.1 % — trending down overall from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 8.6% — trending up recently, but down from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 11.8% — trending down from recent high of 18.6%

Virginia Beach — 6.3% — trending down from recent high of 12.4

Western Tidewater — 12.1% — steady around 12%

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.