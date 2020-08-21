Virginia August 21 COVID-19 update: 978 new cases, 9 new deaths statewide, Western Tidewater still seeing high numbers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its highest one-day total in new COVID-19 cases in a week on Friday, after days of lower-than-average cases, via the Virginia Department of Health.

The state overall added just under 1,000 new cases, with Hampton Roads seeing a significant increase compared to recent days. The region’s overall 7-day average has trended down however down to 220 cases per day, and Virginia’s overall average is down to 860 per day.

Hampton reported a unusually high one-day increase in 29 cases, but Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake’s increases weren’t out of the ordinary. The Western Tidewater Health District (Suffolk, Franklin, Southampton and Isle of Wight) accounted for 58 cases, with Franklin reporting its second highest one-day total of cases with 18. The district has a 12.2% positivity rate, the highest in the region.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +978 , 110,860 total) — 7-day average down slightly , dipped below 900 cases for first time in over a month

, 110,860 total) — , dipped below 900 cases for first time in over a month New deaths ( +9 2,436 total) — steady overall

2,436 total) — Hospitalizations ( +-33 patients , 1,233 total) — steady overall but increase over last few days

, 1,233 total) — but increase over last few days Testing (6.6% 7-day average of positive tests), daily tests now below 14,000 per day, about 3,000 lower per day than late July

Both deaths and hospitalizations are mostly steady statewide, with Hampton Roads seeing a decrease in hospitalizations along with lower case numbers.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,133 cases, 86 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 3,412 cases, 277 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+28 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 240 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+18 cases)

Gloucester: 184 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 1,417 cases, 53 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+29 cases, + 1 death)

Isle of Wight: 463 cases, 22 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+11 cases)

James City County: 667 cases, 60 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 2,072 cases, 83 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+24 cases)

Norfolk: 4,119 cases, 251 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+28 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Northampton: 303 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 53 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,057 cases, 156 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+12 cases, +4 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 320 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 1,503 cases, 112 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+20 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 5,623 cases, 298 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+61 cases)

Williamsburg: 141 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 419 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+6 cases)

Key local metrics

259 new cases, trending down overall

3 new deaths, steady

-44 new hospitalizations, trending down

7-day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 9.3% — trending down overall, but hovering above 9

Chesapeake — 10.9% — trending down overall

Eastern Shore — 3.8% — trending down, low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 7.4% — trending down

Norfolk — 8.5 % — trending down overall from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 7.6% — trending up recently, but down from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 11.8% — trending down from recent high of 18.6%

Virginia Beach — 6.7% — trending down from recent high of 12.4

Western Tidewater — 12.2% — steady around 12%

On Thursday, Chesapeake Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch said Hampton Roads’ metrics are improving, but says we can do better.

“We had a flattened curve then we opened up, and our rates increased. Then restrictions were brought back, and our rates decreased … “My goal is that, we as a community, keep a downward trend without having restrictions imposed on us.”

“We are still having the bar crowd at night,” Welch said. “It’s hard to manage that because the owners of the restaurants are reluctant to require some of the masks and some of the distancing.”

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.