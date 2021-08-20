Virginia August 20 COVID-19 update: 2,792 new cases, 9 new deaths reported; hospitalizations drop slightly

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,792 new coronavirus cases and 9 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, but did see a small drop in current COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations went down by 24 patients compared to Thursday but still remain at their highest level since March. While Virginia overall still has hospital capacity to handle more patients, some hospitals have diverted patients to handle the increase in COVID patients.
Cases are at their highest level (2,322 per day) since February and rising, and the commonwealth’s overall test positivity rate is above 9%.
Deaths still remain well below the winter peak but have gone up slightly recently to 7 per day (deaths peaked at 217 per day in March).
State metrics
- New cases (+2,792, 734,079 total), 2,322 per day on average and rising
- Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 27.3
- New deaths (+9, 11,647 total), 7 per day on average, still steady overall but up slightly recently
- Current hospitalizations (-24 patients, 1,265 total currently), now about 6 times as high as this time last month
- Test positivity: 9.1%
- Vaccine doses administered: 9,761,485, daily vaccinations up slightly recently
- Percent of population with at least one dose: 62.8% (5,358,421 people overall)
- Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 74.8%
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 55.6% (4,741,951 people overall)
- Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 66.6%
Again Virginia is still doing relatively well compared to most other states. To view how the commonwealth is faring compared to other states, click here.
Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. You can view data on demographics, cases by vaccination status and vaccine data on VDH’s website.
Here’s the latest hospitalization and death demographic data.
Local cases
Cases are rising across the area, but Virginia Beach (40 per 100k) and Newport News (46.5 cases per 100k) are seeing the highest virus levels per capita.
- Accomack: 3,150 cases, 237 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Chesapeake: 23,343 cases, 1,104 hospitalized, 312 deaths (+104 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)
- Franklin: 1,219 cases, 57 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+2 cases)
- Gloucester: 2,664 cases, 71 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+12 cases)
- Hampton: 11,866 cases, 517 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+49 cases, +5 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 3,486 cases, 164 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- James City County: 5,225 cases, 198 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+30 cases)
- Mathews: 658 cases, 25 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+3 cases)
- Newport News: 16,085 cases, 617 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+98 cases, +5 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 19,745 cases, 1,177 hospitalized, 281 deaths (+187 cases, +13 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 852 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+3 cases)
- Poquoson: 971 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)
- Portsmouth:10,025 cases, 736 hospitalized, 207 deaths (+51 cases, +2 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 2,051 cases, 67 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+6 case, +4 hospitalized)
- Suffolk: 8,789 cases, 521 hospitalized, 196 deaths (+43 cases, +4 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 40,020 cases, 1,992 hospitalized, 426 deaths (+183 cases, +15 hospitalized)
- Williamsburg: 863 cases, 33 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no change)
- York: 4,218 cases, 104 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+15 cases)