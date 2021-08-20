Virginia August 20 COVID-19 update: 2,792 new cases, 9 new deaths reported; hospitalizations drop slightly

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,792 new coronavirus cases and 9 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, but did see a small drop in current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations went down by 24 patients compared to Thursday but still remain at their highest level since March. While Virginia overall still has hospital capacity to handle more patients, some hospitals have diverted patients to handle the increase in COVID patients.

Cases are at their highest level (2,322 per day) since February and rising, and the commonwealth’s overall test positivity rate is above 9%.

Deaths still remain well below the winter peak but have gone up slightly recently to 7 per day (deaths peaked at 217 per day in March).

State metrics

New cases (+2,792, 734,079 total), 2,322 per day on average and rising

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 27.3

New deaths (+9, 11,647 total), 7 per day on average, still steady overall but up slightly recently

Current hospitalizations (-24 patients, 1,265 total currently), now about 6 times as high as this time last month

Test positivity: 9.1%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,761,485, daily vaccinations up slightly recently

Percent of population with at least one dose: 62.8% (5,358,421 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 74.8%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 55.6% (4,741,951 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 66.6%

Again Virginia is still doing relatively well compared to most other states. To view how the commonwealth is faring compared to other states, click here.

Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. You can view data on demographics, cases by vaccination status and vaccine data on VDH’s website.

Here’s the latest hospitalization and death demographic data.

Local cases

Cases are rising across the area, but Virginia Beach (40 per 100k) and Newport News (46.5 cases per 100k) are seeing the highest virus levels per capita.