Virginia August 2 COVID-19 update: Va. now averaging 1,100 new cases per day, US hits milestone of 70% of adults with at least 1 dose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s continuing to see increases in virus levels as the delta variant of the coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

The commonwealth is now reporting 1,108 new cases per day on average, six times as many cases per day as this time last month. The percent of tests coming back positive has also multiplied in that span, from just about 1% to now 6%. Hampton Roads’ is now just under 10%.

Cases however still remain well below the winter surge, but are back to previous levels for much of pandemic. Deaths and hospitalizations are also well below previous levels, but hospitalizations are trending up. Nearly all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated, health officials say.

Vaccinations are also ramping up, back up to about 441,000 per day, per Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s COVID-19 data director. Shahpar said that the U.S. hit President Biden’s goal (originally set for July 4) of having 70% of adults with at least one dose. Virginia currently has 72.4% of adults with at least one dose and 65.2% are fully vaccinated.

Milestone Monday just in: Today we hit 70% of adults w/ at least one dose! +468K doses reported administered, incl. 320K newly vaccinated (vs. 257K last Monday). 7-day average of newly vaccinated highest since July 4. Let's continue working to get more eligible vaccinated! 🇺🇸 — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 2, 2021

Virginia is still doing relatively well compared to the handful of states (Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, etc.) experiencing major outbreaks. Louisiana is reporting the highest levels of per capita cases in the country (around 89 per 100k compared to Virginia’s 10 per 100k), and Florida is reporting nearly 16,000 cases per day and more than 9,000 people there are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,165, 697,939 total), 1,108 per day

697,939 total), 1,108 per day New deaths ( +1 , 11,532 total), 4 per day

, 11,532 total), 4 per day Current hospitalizations ( +45 patients , 534 total currently)

, 534 total currently) Test positivity: 6%, rising steeply

Vaccine doses administered: 9,457,075 percent of population with at least one dose: 60.5% percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 72.4% percent of population fully vaccinated: 5 4.1% (4,618,913 people) percent of adults fully vaccinated: 65.2%



Local cases

Accomack: 2,945 cases, 218 hospitalized 46 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 21,986 cases, 1,073 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+59 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,161 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 2,426 cases, 70 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+10 cases)

Hampton: 11,078 cases, 476 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+30 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,279 cases, 158 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+7 cases)

James City County: 4,816 cases, 185 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+13 cases)

Mathews: 615 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 14,812 cases, 555 hospitalized, 242 deaths (+23 cases)

Norfolk: 18,503 cases, 1,085 hospitalized, 274 deaths (+42 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Northampton: 815 cases, 82 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 922 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 9,444 cases, 714 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+28 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,010 cases, 59 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+1 case )

Suffolk: 8,240 cases, 495 hospitalized, 193 deaths (+11 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 37,605 cases, 1,781 hospitalized, 421 deaths (+68 cases, +2 hospitalized, 1 death)

Williamsburg: 788 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no change)

York: 3,959 cases, 102 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+10 cases)

Local test positivity: 9.8% on average