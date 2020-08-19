Virginia August 19 COVID-19 update: 737 new cases statewide as downward trend continues; Hampton Roads had 9 of 14 reported deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported its fifth straight day of below average new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 737 and 14 deaths linked to the disease.

The Hampton Roads region has also reported below average numbers in that span, with its 7-day average now steady around 260 per day. That’s still much higher than the 70-100 cases per day of most of the pandemic, but is a good 200 cases below the region’s spike in late July.

The region’s numbers have continued to trend down overall, and it’s been about three weeks since an executive order was issued by Gov. Ralph Northam that essentially closed bars and limited gatherings to 50 people. Northam has yet to indicate he’ll ease these restrictions, but did say recently that the region’s trends were “encouraging.”

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +737 , 109,019 total) — 7-day average down slightly , but still hasn’t dipped below 900 cases in over a month

, 109,019 total) — , but still hasn’t dipped below 900 cases in over a month New deaths ( +14 , 2,410 total) — steady overall

, 2,410 total) — Hospitalizations ( -10 patients , 1,2543 total) — steady overall

, 1,2543 total) — Testing (6.7% 7-day average of positive tests), daily tests now around 14,000 per day, about 3,000 lower per day than late July

Hampton Roads did report 9 of the state’s 14 deaths (including 5 in Virginia Beach and 3 in Norfolk) on Wednesday, but remember that reported deaths are on lag. The region didn’t report any deaths at the time out of the weekend (Sunday and Monday), but VDH data of “deaths by date of death” shows at least 5 deaths in that span.

The “deaths by date of death” metric, which records the day a COVID-19 patient actually died, shows deaths per day have been elevated to about 3 per day since Hampton Roads’ surge in cases that started mid July. The region was averaging about 1 death per day for almost 2 months prior to that point.

Hospitalizations had been falling in the region (and statewide), but saw a bump on Tuesday.

Here are the latest numbers for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region compared with Friday (numbers are cumulative):

Accomack 1,129 cases, 86 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 3,358 cases, 269 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+39 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 220 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 179 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,377 cases, 53 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+15 cases)

Isle of Wight: 450 cases, 22 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+7 cases)

James City County: 652 cases, 59 hospitalized, 17 deaths (-1 case)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 2,034 cases, 83 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+18 cases)

Norfolk: 4,062 cases, 241 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+30 cases, +4 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 300 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (no increases)

Poquoson: 49 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 2,024 cases, 141 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+2 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 311 cases, 14 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 1,476 cases, 107 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+18 cases)

Virginia Beach: 5,522 cases, 282 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+52 cases, +14 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Williamsburg: 139 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 412 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+2 cases)

Key local metrics

190 new cases, trending down overall

9 new deaths ( average still steady , lag in death reporting likely led to high number)

, lag in death reporting likely led to high number) +2 current hospitalizations ( jump of 47 between Monday and Tuesday but overall down from high of 575 patients on August 7

7-day rate of positive tests: 9.6% — trending down overall

Chesapeake — 11.8% — trending down overall

Eastern Shore — 6.2% — Slight increase recently but still low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 8% — trending down

Norfolk — 8.5 % — trending down overall from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 7.4% — Down from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 12% — trending down

Virginia Beach — 6.7% — trending down

Western Tidewater — 12.9% — steady around 12%

Several areas have made big strides in lowering numbers, especially Norfolk and Virginia Beach, but Western Tidewater, Portsmouth and Chesapeake are still having trouble getting below the 10% threshold.

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

If you have symptoms and want to be tested for COVID-19, check with your doctor’s office.

Some testing sites in Virginia are offering community testing events, such as drive-thru testing.

Norfolk was also recently selected as part of the Health Equity Pilot Program where 20,000 cloth masks, bottles of hand sanitizer, and public health materials have been allocated to the city and will be distributed at select events.

