Virginia August 18 COVID-19 update: 2,552 new cases, 1,243 now hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,552 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the commonwealth’s average of new daily cases to nearly 2,200 per day.

Virginia’s now reporting 25.7 cases per 100,000 residents, which is on the lower end for states. States such as Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana are reporting the most per capita, with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. The U.S. overall is reporting 140,000 new cases per day, the most since the winter, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.

Those states meanwhile also have the highest hospitalization rates per capita, with Florida averaging 75 patients per 100k people compared to 12 per 100k in Virginia.

Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths are in the unvaccinated.

Virginia has 1,243 current COVID-19 patients, 340 of which are in the ICU. Total hospitalizations have more than doubled compared to two weeks ago.

COVID-19 deaths are still steady overall, but have gone up recently to 7 per day. Despite advances in COVID care in hospitals, the chance for deaths rises as overall infection levels rise.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,552 728,523 total), 2,552 per day on average and rising

728,523 total), Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 25.7

New deaths ( +7, 11,632 total), 7 per day on average , still steady overall but up slightly recently

11,632 total), , Current hospitalizations ( +52 patients , 1,243 total currently), now about 6 times as high as this time last month

, 1,243 total currently), Test positivity: 8.6%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,708,029 , daily vaccinations up slightly recently

, daily vaccinations up slightly recently Percent of population with at least one dose: 62.4% ( 5,326,820 people overall)

5,326,820 people overall) Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 74.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 55.3% (4,718,220 people overall)

(4,718,220 people overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 66.4%

On Wednesday, U.S. health officials recommended that all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots eight months after their second shot of Pfizer or Moderna. The plan calls for boosters to begin in late September for some people.

Here’s how Virginia is preparing for boosters.

Local cases