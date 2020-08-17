Virginia August 17 COVID-19 update: Hampton Roads reports lowest case average, hospitalizations in a month; 734 new cases, 4 new deaths statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads has reported its lowest numbers of average new COVID 19 cases and current hospitalizations in a month in the past two days, along with 0 new deaths in that span, as the region continues to rebound from a recent spike in cases.

The region’s 7-average of new cases is just under 280 cases per day for the second straight day, down about 200 cases a day from most of late July when cases started to surge. The decrease has caused Virginia’s overall case numbers to decline slightly as well, however cases in the rest of the state are still trending up.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +734 , 107,421 total) — 7-day average down slightly, but still hasn’t dipped below 900 cases in over a month

, 107,421 total) — 7-day average down slightly, but still hasn’t dipped below 900 cases in over a month New deaths (+4, 2,363 total) — trending down, around 6 per day statewide

Hospitalizations ( -11 patients , 1,173 total) —steady overall, but slight dip last two days

, 1,173 total) —steady overall, but slight dip last two days Testing (7% 7-day average of positive tests), daily tests now around 14,000 per day, about 3,000 lower per day than late July

Hampton Roads is reporting its lowest current hospitalization numbers since before that surge in late July. With hospitalizations lagging cases, the region should see a further decrease.

Deaths overall have been steady, with Hampton Roads averaging about 2-4 per day since that late July surge, but 0 have been reporting in the last two days. With lower overall case numbers, the region should go back down to about 1-2 deaths per day on average.

Here are the latest numbers for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region compared with Friday (numbers are cumulative):

Accomack 1,127 cases, 86 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+4 cases)

Chesapeake: 3,303 cases, 257 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+45 cases)

Franklin: 212 cases, 8 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 179 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 1,349 cases, 53 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+12 cases)

Isle of Wight: 437 cases, 22 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 651 cases, 59 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+10 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 1,993 cases, 83 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+13 cases)

Norfolk: 4,002 cases, 234 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+20 cases)

Northampton: 299 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (no increases)

Poquoson: 48 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 1,995 cases, 137 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+30 cases)

Southampton: 309 cases, 13 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 1,438 cases, 99 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 5,444 cases, 267 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+50 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 136 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 409 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+3 cases)

Key local metrics

220 new cases , trending down

, trending down 0 new deaths (7-day average: 2.4, down from 5.6 on August 6), overall steady

(7-day average: 2.4, down from 5.6 on August 6), overall steady 412 currently hospitalized , trending down — down 163 patients from high of 575 on August 7

, trending down — down 163 patients from high of 575 on August 7 7-day rate of positive tests: 9.5% — trending down, but still relatively high

Chesapeake — 11.3% — trending down overall

Eastern Shore — 7.3% — Slight increase recently but still low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 8.2% — trending down

Norfolk — 8.4 % — trending down from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 7.0% — Down from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 12.0% — trending down

Virginia Beach — 7.4% — trending back down overall

Western Tidewater — 12.4% — trending back down after going up to 14%

The percent of positive tests in a community is one of the Virginia Department of Health’s top ways of tracking whether the virus is being contained or spreading out control. Health officials have said 10% is the minimum to shoot for, with 5% or better meaning the virus is overall under control and enough people are being tested.

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

If you have symptoms and want to be tested for COVID-19, check with your doctor’s office.

Some testing sites in Virginia are offering community testing events, such as drive-thru testing.

Norfolk was also recently selected as part of the Health Equity Pilot Program where 20,000 cloth masks, bottles of hand sanitizer, and public health materials have been allocated to the city and will be distributed at select events.

