Virginia August 17 COVID-19 update: 1,191 currently hospitalized, most since March; Hampton Roads has 13.3% test positivity rate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s COVID-19 hospitalizations bumped up by another 54 patients between Monday and Tuesday, up to 1,191 currently.

309 of those patients are currently in the ICU. The 1,191 mark is the highest number since March of this year.

Virginia’s also reporting increases in metrics across the board with 2,128 new cases being reported per day on average and a test positivity rate now of 8.5% (13.3% in Hampton Roads).

Deaths are still steady overall, but have gone up slightly recently to 7 per day on average. Nearly all cases, hospitalizations and deaths are in the unvaccinated.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,244 725,971 total), 2,128 per day on average and rising

725,971 total), New deaths ( +7, 11,625 total), 7 per day on average , still steady overall but up slightly recently

11,625 total), , Current hospitalizations ( +54 patients , 1,191 total currently), five times as high as this time last month

, 1,191 total currently), Test positivity: 8.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,708,029 , daily vaccinations up slightly recently

, daily vaccinations up slightly recently Percent of population with at least one dose: 62.4% ( 5,326,820 people overall)

5,326,820 people overall) Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 74.4%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 55.3% (4,718,220 people overall)

(4,718,220 people overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 66.4%

Local cases

View community transmission data by city/county here.

Accomack: 3,090 cases, 233 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 23,049 cases, 1,096 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+103 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,210 cases, 57 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 2,629 cases, 71 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+17 cases)

Hampton: 11,707 cases, 510 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+54 cases)

Isle of Wight: 3,454 cases, 163 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+12 cases)

James City County: 5,124 cases, 196 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+35 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 651 cases, 25 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 15,787 cases, 609 hospitalized, 244 deaths (+77 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 19,480 cases, 1,150 hospitalized, 280 deaths (+76 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 842 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 958 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,894 cases, 730 hospitalized, 207 deaths (+45 cases, +45 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,041 cases, 63 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 8,688 cases, 515 hospitalized, 196 deaths (+29 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 39,596 cases, 1,935 hospitalized, 425 deaths (+220 cases, +19 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 850 cases, 33 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 4,168 cases, 104 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+17 cases)

Local test positivity: 13.3% on average