Virginia August 16 COVID-19 update: Over 900 cases reported statewide, no new deaths related to the virus

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 937 additional cases of COVID-19 and no deaths were reported relating to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, August 16, Virginia has an overall number of 106,687 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 937 cases reported from Saturday, 851 have been confirmed by testing. Another 86 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here are the latest numbers for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region compared with Friday (numbers are cumulative):

Accomack 1,123 cases, 86 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 3,258 cases, 257 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+61 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 210 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 175 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Hampton: 1,337 cases, 53 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+16 cases)

Isle of Wight: 431 cases, 22 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 641 cases, 59 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+4 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 1,980 cases, 83 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+20 cases)

Norfolk: 3,982 cases, 234 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+38 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Northampton: 299 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 46 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 1,965 cases, 137 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+1 case)

Southampton: 303 cases, 13 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,425 cases, 98 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+24 cases,+1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 5,394 cases, 266 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+72 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 135 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 case)

York: 406 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+6 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 258 cases Saturday which is 27% of the daily increase statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,184 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

For more data on Coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

If you have symptoms and want to be tested for COVID-19, check with your doctor’s office.

Some testing sites in Virginia are offering community testing events, such as drive-thru testing.

Norfolk was also recently selected as part of the Health Equity Pilot Program where 20,000 cloth masks, bottles of hand sanitizer, and public health materials have been allocated to the city and will be distributed at select events.

