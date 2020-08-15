Virginia August 15 COVID-19 updates: More than 900 cases reported statewide with 11 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 912 additional cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, August 15, Virginia has an overall number of 105,750 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 912 cases reported from Friday, 845 have been confirmed by testing. Another 67 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here are the latest numbers for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region compared with Friday (numbers are cumulative):

Accomack 1,120 cases, 86 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 3,197 cases, 253 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+39 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 205 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Gloucester: 175 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,321 cases, 53 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 429 cases, 21 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 637 cases, 59 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 1,960 cases, 83 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+24 cases)

Norfolk: 3,944 cases, 229 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+49 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 298 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 45 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 1,964 cases, 137 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+12 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 301 cases, 13 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 1,401 cases, 97 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+22 cases)

Virginia Beach: 5,322 cases, 265 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+45 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 133 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 400 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+6 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 237 cases Saturday which is 25% of the daily increase statewide.

The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission tracks the cases daily on their website as well, with charts of cases, deaths, and hospitalizations. Here’s a chart of new cases in each locality:

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,271 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

For more data on Coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

If you have symptoms and want to be tested for COVID-19, check with your doctor’s office.

Some testing sites in Virginia are offering community testing events, such as drive-thru testing.

For instance, the City of Norfolk is offering free COVID-19 testing this Saturday, August 15. The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Click here for complete details.

Norfolk was also recently selected as part of the Health Equity Pilot Program where 20,000 cloth masks, bottles of hand sanitizer, and public health materials have been allocated to the city and will be distributed at select events.

