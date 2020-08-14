Virginia August 14 COVID-19 update: More than 1,200 new confirmed cases, additional death in Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,216 new cases of coronavirus across the commonwealth and seven additional deaths, in the latest data released Friday morning.

One of the deaths was reported in Virginia Beach.

Currently, a combined total of 1,299 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Virginia (number of confirmed positive and pending cases), according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Here are the latest numbers for the region compared with Thursday:

Accomack 1,116 cases, 84 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 3,158 cases, 250 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+76 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 205 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 173 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,309 cases, 52 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+18 cases)

Isle of Wight: 424 cases, 21 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 632 cases, 59 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+8 cases)

Mathews: 21 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+ 1 case)

Newport News: 1,936 cases, 83 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+38 cases)

Norfolk: 3,895 cases, 223 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+37 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Northampton: 298 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 44 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 1,952 cases, 134 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+45 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 293 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+15 cases)

Suffolk: 1,379 cases, 97 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 5,277 cases, 261 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+73 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 132 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 394 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+11 cases)

Statewide numbers:

New cases: +1,216, 104,838 total — Virginia passed 100,000 cumulative cases on Sunday, 7-day average trending back up

New deaths: +7, 2,370 total

Hospitalizations: +41 patients, 1,299 total

Testing: 7.2% 7-day average of positive tests

For more data on Coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

If you have symptoms and want to be tested for COVID-19, check with your doctor’s office.

Some testing sites in Virginia are offering community testing events, such as drive-thru testing.

For instance, the City of Norfolk is offering free COVID-19 testing this Saturday, August 15. The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Click here for complete details.

