Virginia August 13 COVID-19 update: 1,101 new cases, 11 new deaths statewide; Norfolk’s percent of positive tests drops below 10%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, it’s most in the past five days, with Hampton Roads mirroring that trend.

Hampton Roads/Tidewater reported 360 new cases after four days of cases below 300. The increase bumped the region’s 7-day average up to 333 cases per day, but things have been trending down overall from a high of nearly 500 cases per day. The region’s percent of positive tests continues to decrease slightly overall, with Norfolk officially dropping back below 10% on Thursday after going as high as 17% in mid July. That came along with a decrease in testing.

Hospitalizations are also decreasing slightly in Hampton Roads, but they’re still high compared to earlier in the pandemic.

The rest of the state is seeing its cases go up.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +1,101 , 103,622 total) — Virginia passed 100,000 cumulative cases on Sunday, 7-day average trending back up

, 103,622 total) — Virginia passed 100,000 cumulative cases on Sunday, 7-day average trending back up New deaths ( +11 , 2,363 total) — trending down

, 2,363 total) — trending down Hospitalizations ( -23 patients , 1,258 total) — steady around 1,270 patients statewide, steady trend

, 1,258 total) — steady around 1,270 patients statewide, steady trend Testing (7.3% 7-day average of positive tests), daily tests now around 13,000 per day, down from high of 17,000 per day

Though VDH reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, it added 12 new long-term care deaths to its overall count. There’s been a backlog in the past in adding to the outbreaks count.

Several outbreaks are ongoing in Hampton Roads, including new ones reported this week at Accordius Bay Pointe in Virginia Beach, Northampton Convalescent in Hampton and Sentara Nursing Center and Virginia Home for Adults in Chesapeake.

Some have been battling an outbreak for months. Sentara Nursing Center in Virginia Beach first reported to VDH on May 1, but data shows less than 5 overall cases and no deaths. Consulate Health Care of Norfolk first reported its outbreak on June 29. Since then, at least 76 people have tested positive, and data shows less than 5 died.

To view current outbreaks in long-term care, click here.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region

Accomack 1,111 cases, 83 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 3,082 cases, 247 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+74 cases, +8 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 201 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+13 cases)

Gloucester: 171 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 1,291 cases, 52 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+18 cases)

Isle of Wight: 415 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+14 cases)

James City County: 624 cases, 59 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 20 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 1,898 cases, 83 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 3,858 cases, 215 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+56 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Northampton: 297 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 44 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 1,907 cases, 133 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+55 cases)

Southampton: 278 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (-7 cases) — could have been reclassified as Franklin cases

Suffolk: 1,351 cases, 96 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 5,204 cases, 259 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+65 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 130 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 383 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

360 new cases , trending down overall

, trending down overall 4 new deaths, trending down slightly, still elevated compared to earlier in pandemic

trending down slightly, still elevated compared to earlier in pandemic 489 currently hospitalized, trending down but still elevated compared to earlier in pandemic

7-day rate of positive tests: 10.4%, trending down overall

Chesapeake – 12.5% — trending down overall

Eastern Shore – 5.1% — Steady and low overall, but slight trend up (low overall testing)

Hampton – 9.4% — back down after slight increase, mostly steady

Norfolk – 9.5% — trending down from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 7.1% — Down from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 12.8% — trending down

Virginia Beach — 8.2% — trending back down overall

Western Tidewater — 13.4% — trending up overall

For more on the coronavirus in Virginia, click here to visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.