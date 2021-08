Virginia August 12 COVID-19 update: 2,361 new cases reported, nearly 1K people now hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,361 new coronavirus cases, 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 34 new current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday.

Virginia now has just under 1,000 people currently hospitalized due to the virus, which is spreading rapidly throughout the commonwealth. Virginia’s now averaging 1,820 new cases per day on average with 7.6% of tests coming back positive on average.

Deaths are still steady overall around (hovering between about 3-6 reported per day) and nearly all are unvaccinated, Virginia Department of Health data shows.

In local news, Old Dominion University announced Thursday that more than 92% of athletes, coaches and staff in their athletic department were vaccinated, including 98 percent of football players and staff and 100% of men’s basketball players and staff.

ODU men’s basketball assistant coach Bryant Stith, who contracted COVID in 2020, has been advocating for vaccinations.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,361 715,556 total), 1,820 per day on average and rising

715,556 total), New deaths ( +2, 11,583 total), 5 per day on average , still steady overall

11,583 total), , Current hospitalizations ( +34 patients , 971 total currently), now up more than fourfold compared to a month ago

, 971 total currently), Test positivity: 7.6%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,617,533 , daily vaccinations going up slightly

, daily vaccinations going up slightly Percent of population with at least one dose: 61.8% ( 5,271,030 people overall)

5,271,030 people overall) Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 73.7%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 54.8% (4,680,268 people overall)

(4,680,268 people overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 65.9%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,032 cases, 227 hospitalized 47 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 22,624 cases, 1,084 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+112 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,190 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+9 cases)

Gloucester: 2,562 cases, 71 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 11,470 cases, 496 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+62 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,390 cases, 162 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+10 cases, -1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,998 cases, 190 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+20 cases)

Mathews: 639 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 15,402 cases, 582 hospitalized, 243 deaths (+73 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 19,067 cases, 1,119 hospitalized, 278 deaths (+87 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Northampton: 829 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 949 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,710 cases, 720 hospitalized, 206 deaths (+34 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,024 cases, 61 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 8,541 cases, 511 hospitalized, 194 deaths (+37 cases)

Virginia Beach: 38,783 cases, 1,884 hospitalized, 424 deaths (+175 cases, +11 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 828 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases)

York: 4,091 cases, 103 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+12 cases)

Local test positivity: 12.6% on average