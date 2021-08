Virginia August 11 COVID-19 update: First 2,000-plus case day since April, 900-plus now hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since April on Wednesday as virus metrics continue to climb across the commonwealth.

The 2,117 new cases bring Virginia’s 7-day average for daily cases up to 1,734 per day. The commonwealth’s percent of positive tests is 7.5%, with a 12.4% rate in Hampton Roads.

Health officials also reported 57 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, bringing Virginia’s current total up to 936 patients as of Wednesday. That’s also the highest hospitalizations have been since April.

3 more COVID-19 deaths were reported, and 6 deaths per day are being reported on average.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,117 713,195 total), 1,734 per day

713,195 total), New deaths ( +3, 11,581 total), 6 per day

11,581 total), Current hospitalizations ( +57 patients , 936 total currently), now up more than fourfold compared to a month ago

, 936 total currently), Test positivity: 7.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,589,699 , daily vaccinations creeping up slightly

, daily vaccinations creeping up slightly Percent of population with at least one dose: 61.5% ( 5,252,559 people overall)

5,252,559 people overall) Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 73.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 54.7% (4,669,184 people overall)

(4,669,184 people overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 65.8%

*Vaccine data not updated yet at time of publishing

Local cases

Accomack: 3,024 cases, 226 hospitalized 47 deaths (+7 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 22,512 cases, 1,079 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+60 cases)

Franklin: 1,181 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,539 cases, 70 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+16 cases)

Hampton: 11,408 cases, 494 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+38 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,380 cases, 163 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,978 cases, 190 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 639 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 15,329 cases, 579 hospitalized, 243 deaths (+60 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 18,980 cases, 1,112 hospitalized, 278 deaths (+53 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 828 cases, 85 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 946 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,676 cases, 722 hospitalized, 206 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,023 cases, 61 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 8,504 cases, 511 hospitalized, 194 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 38,608 cases, 1,873 hospitalized, 424 deaths (+114 cases, +11 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 822 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+7 cases )

York: 4,079 cases, 103 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+14 cases)

Local test positivity: 12.4% on average