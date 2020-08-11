Virginia August 11 COVID-19 update: 996 new cases, 17 new deaths reported; percent of positive tests down in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Reported COVID-19 cases and deaths in Virginia were back up on Tuesday after unusually low numbers were reported on Monday.

996 new cases and 17 new deaths were reported by the Virginia Department of Health, along with 42 new current hospitalizations, per the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Monday saw 663 new cases (about 400 below the 7-day average) and 1 new death (well below the 7-day average).

New cases are still mostly steady statewide, but have dropped slightly in recent days. Meanwhile reported deaths were low in recent days, but remember there’s a lag in reporting that leads to peaks and valleys. VDH’s “deaths by date of death” graph, which shows the day a COVID-19 patient actually died, shows an increase around the week of July 13, but the state’s average has dipped since then to about 6 per day.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+996, 101,745 total) — Virginia passed 100,000 cumulative cases on Sunday

New deaths (+17, 2,344 total)

Hospitalizations (+42 patients, 1,293 total) — steady around 1,270 patients statewide, trending up slightly

Testing (7.5% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up despite decreases in Hampton Roads, daily tests now around 13,000 per day, down from high of 17,000 per day

Hospitalizations have mostly trended up, but the increase has slowed recently.

Hampton Roads is still seeing relatively high numbers of COVID-19 patients compared to earlier in the pandemic, but its trend has flattened recently. Its percent of positive tests has also been steadily decreasing, but is still considered high at 10.7%. Southwest Virginia and Central Virginia are now causing an increase in positive tests statewide.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region

Accomack 1,106 cases, 80 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+4 cases)

Chesapeake: 2,958 cases, 238 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+9 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 185 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 162 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,257 cases, 51 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+12 cases)

Isle of Wight: 390 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 618 cases, 59 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+1 case, +1 death)

Mathews: 18 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 1,855 cases, 81 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 3,787 cases, 201 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+84 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Northampton: 296 cases, 48 hospitalized, 29 deaths (no increases)

Poquoson: 44 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 1,833 cases, 133 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+45 cases)

Southampton: 274 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 1,316 cases, 93 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+19 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 5,111 cases, 252 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+61 cases, +10 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 128 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (no increases)

York: 374 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+1 case)

Key local metrics

258 new cases (254 in Hampton Roads — excluding Eastern Shore), trending down overall

(254 in Hampton Roads — excluding Eastern Shore), 4 new deaths , down in recent days, steady overal l (7-day average: 4 deaths per day)

, down in recent days, l (7-day average: 4 deaths per day) +38 new current hospitalizations , up last 3 days but steady overall (7-day average: 529 patients)

, up last 3 days but (7-day average: 529 patients) 7-day rate of positive tests: 10.7%, trending down overall

Chesapeake – 11.7% — trending down

Eastern Shore – 4.9% — Steady and low overall, but slight trend up (low overall testing)

Hampton – 9.5% — back down after slight increase, mostly steady

Norfolk – 10.4% — trending down from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 7.7% — back up slightly after trending down to 6.3% from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 13% — trending down

Virginia Beach — 8.7% — trending back down overall

Western Tidewater — 14% — trending up overall

For more on the coronavirus in Virginia, click here to visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.