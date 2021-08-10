Virginia August 10 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise again by 94 patients to 879 total, 12.7% local positivity rate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,759 new coronavirus cases and 7 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, along with another jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations of 94 patients.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at 879 patients, up about fourfold from a month ago. Virginia’s positivity rate is up to 7.5% with a 12.7% rate in Hampton Roads.

COVID-19 deaths are up slightly (6 per day) but still relatively low. Here’s a closer look at deaths over the past few months. There has been a slight increase recently.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,759 709,319 total), 1,677 per day

709,319 total), New deaths ( +7, 11,578 total), 6 per day

11,578 total), Current hospitalizations ( +94 patients , 879 total currently), now up about fourfold compared to a month ago

, 879 total currently), Test positivity: 7.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 9,589,699 , daily vaccinations creeping up slightly

, daily vaccinations creeping up slightly Percent of population with at least one dose: 61.5% ( 5,252,559 people overall)

5,252,559 people overall) Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 73.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 54.7% (4,669,184 people overall)

(4,669,184 people overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 65.8%

Nearly all of the new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are in the unvaccinated, Virginia Department of Health data shows. As of August 10, VDH is reporting 3,359 total breakthrough cases out of 4,642,482 fully vaccinated people (data updated each Friday), or just 0.072% of fully vaccinated people. There have been 50 breakthrough deaths in those fully vaccinated people, or just 0.0011% of deaths.

The U.S. overall is reporting more than 124,000 cases per day on average, with Florida and other states around the Gulf Coast with the most cases per capita. More than 13,000 people are hospitalized with COVID in Florida, the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker shows.

Local cases

Accomack: 3,017 cases, 223 hospitalized 47 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 22,452 cases, 1,079 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+68 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,180 cases, 56 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 2,523 cases, 70 hospitalized, 53 deaths (+12 cases)

Hampton: 11,380 cases, 493 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+47 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,368 cases, 162 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+5 cases, +2 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,952 cases, 189 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 637 cases, 24 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 15,269 cases, 580 hospitalized, 243 deaths (+49 cases, +4 hospitalized,)

Norfolk: 18,927 cases, 1,109 hospitalized, 278 deaths (+76 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Northampton: 828 cases, 84 hospitalized, 37 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 942 cases, 29 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 9,646 cases, 721 hospitalized, 206 deaths (+27 cases, -2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,023 cases, 60 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 8,483 cases, 510 hospitalized, 194 deaths (+42 cases)

Virginia Beach: 38,494 cases, 1,862 hospitalized, 424 deaths (+113 cases, +17 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 815 cases, 32 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases )

York: 4,065 cases, 103 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+19 cases)

Local test positivity: 12.7% on average