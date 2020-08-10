Virginia August 10 COVID-19 update: 663 new cases, 1 new death reported statewide, testing numbers down recently

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a relatively low number of new COVID-19 cases coming out of the weekend on Monday with 663, about 400 cases below its 7-day average. It also reported 1 new COVID-19 death, in Norfolk, well below the 7-day average for the third straight day.

It’s unclear how much of an effect the weekend and tropical storm Isaias had on reporting in the last few days, but the Virginia Department of Health’s chart of tests per day shows a noticeable drop off in tests recently. Hampton Roads shows a significant drop in tests on August 3 and 4. Isaias came through the morning of August 3.

A large backlog of cases (2,015) was also reported last Friday, August 7, which the Virginia Department of Health attributed to a technical error. The backlog included numbers that would’ve been reported that Wednesday and Thursday.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+663, 100,779 total) — Virginia passed 100,000 cumulative cases on Sunday

New deaths (+1, 2,337 total) — 10 deaths reported in last 3 days, well below 7-day average

Hospitalizations (+51 patients, 1,251 total) — steady around 1,270 patients statewide

Testing (7.4% 7-day average of positive tests, daily tests now around 13,000 per day, down from high of 17,000 per day

Hampton Roads’ average number of cases per day are at their lowest point since mid July, but it’s unclear if this is the start of a trend. There’s been a slight reduction in the percent of positive tests locally, but the percent still remains high at 10.9% overall.

Norfolk has reported an unusually low 3 new cases in the past two days. Meanwhile Virginia Beach added 155 new cases in that span, which is relatively low compared to late, but still significant.

Hospitalizations are down slightly in the region, but are still mostly steady.

Here’s the latest count for Hampton Roads and the whole Tidewater region

Accomack 1,102 cases, 80 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 2,949 cases, 230 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+37 cases)

Franklin: 182 cases, 7 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 161 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,245 cases, 51 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 387 cases, 20 hospitalized, 9 deaths (no increases)

James City County: 617 cases, 59 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+9 cases)

Mathews: 18 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 1,847 cases, 81 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+20 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Norfolk: 3,703 cases, 195 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+1 hospitalization, +1 death)

Northampton: 296 cases, 48 hospitalized, 29 deaths (no increases)

Poquoson: 44 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 1,788 cases, 133 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+29 cases)

Southampton: 267 cases, 12 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no increases)

Suffolk: 1,297 cases, 93 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+15 cases)

Virginia Beach: 5,050 cases, 242 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+77 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 128 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 373 cases, 14 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+8 cases)

Key local metrics

218 new cases (below 7-day average for 2nd straight day — avg. around 350 cases per day, lowest since mid July )

(below 7-day average for 2nd straight day — ) 1 new death (6 in last four days, dropping 7-day average down to 4.4 per day)

(6 in last four days, dropping 7-day average down to 4.4 per day) 494 currently hospitalized, slight dip recently, but mostly steady

10.9% percent of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore) — steady

7-day positivity rates

Chesapeake – 12.0% — trending down

Eastern Shore – 3.9% — Steady and low overall (low overall testing)

Hampton – 10.4% — trending back up

Norfolk – 10.6% — trending down from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 7.8% — back up slightly after trending down to 6.3% from 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 13.3% — trending down

Virginia Beach — 8.5% — trending back down overall, but hovering around 10%

Western Tidewater — 14% — trending up overall

For more on the coronavirus in Virginia, click here to visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.