Virginia April 9 COVID-19 update: 1,542 new cases, 15 new deaths reported; Va. getting 100K less J&J doses next week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is still reporting about the same levels of COVID-19 metrics as it has over the past month, with about 1,500 cases reported per day and more than 1,000 patients currently hospitalized.

Most of the new cases are in younger people, who are now in the process of getting vaccinated. We learned Friday afternoon however that Virginia will get about 100,000 less Johnson & Johnson doses than it did this week, but that’s an issue that won’t be long-term.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,542, 632,625 total), (1,469 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 17.3 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+15, 10,451 total), recent increase in reporting but much lower than this winter

Current hospitalizations (-5 patients, 1,106 total), holding around 1,000 patients

Testing (6.3% 7-day average of positive tests), recent trend back up (about 17K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (4,514,282 total doses, 77,411 per day on average, 1,683,673 fully vaccinated, 34.9% with at least one dose, 19.7% fully vaccinated

FOR CONTEXT…VA is going from 124,000 doses this week…to 14,800 next @WAVY_News — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 9, 2021

Local cases

Accomack: 2,739 cases, 199 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 19,856 cases, 929 hospitalized, 278 deaths (+27 cases)

Franklin: 1086 cases, 55 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 2,103 cases, 58 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 9,784 cases, 339 hospitalized, 162 deaths (+20 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,982 cases, 137 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 4,362 cases, 142 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 583 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 13,086 cases, 380 hospitalized, 215 deaths (+43 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 16,598 cases, 920 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+68 cases, 3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 775 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths ( -1 cases)

Poquoson: 835 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 8,519 cases, 631 hospitalized, 181 deaths (+20 cases, +2 hospitalized, 3 deaths)

Southampton: 1,926 cases, 53 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 7,546 cases, 425 hospitalized, 180 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 33,866 cases, 1,478 hospitalized, 368 deaths (+65 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 721 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 3,540 cases, 62 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+15 cases, +3 hospitalized)

