Virginia April 7 COVID-19 update: 1,550 new cases, 1K-plus still hospitalized; more than 1/3 of Virginians have at least 1 vaccine dose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,550 new cases, 14 new deaths and more than 1,000 current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Health officials at the state and national levels say most of these new cases are in younger people who have less risk of developing severe symptoms from the virus. Though hospitalizations overall still remain relatively high, at 1,059 patients total.

Though more younger people statewide will soon be able to get the vaccine. Phase 2 (general public) vaccinations have already started in some areas of Hampton Roads, including Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

New research released Tuesday showed Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine provides protection for at least 6 months, which is similar to Pfizer’s.

All three vaccines available in the U.S. provide strong protection from COVID-19, data shows, and all have shown to have 100% effectiveness against hospitalizations and deaths. Confused about the efficacy numbers (90% effective in real world, 95% in trials, etc.)? Read this important article on why comparing efficacy between the vaccines can be misleading. That’s why health officials say the best vaccine for you is the one you can get.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,550, 629,155 total), (1,454 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 16.2 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+14, 10,415 total), recent increase in reporting but much lower than this winter

Current hospitalizations (+29 patients, 1,059 total), holding around 1,000 patients, slight uptick for about a week

Testing (6.2% 7-day average of positive tests), recent trend back up (about 17K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (4,344,970 total doses, 78,785 per day on average, 1,604,477 fully vaccinated, 33.6% with at least one dose, 18.8% fully vaccinated

Local cases

Accomack: 2,730 cases, 199 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 19,775 cases, 924 hospitalized, 278 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,081 cases, 55 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 2,098 cases, 58 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+8 cases)

Hampton: 9,732 cases, 339 hospitalized, 161 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 2,970 cases, 137 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+11 cases)

James City County: 4,331 cases, 140 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+13 cases)

Mathews: 581 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 12,984 cases, 370 hospitalized, 214 deaths (+40 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 16,470 cases, 917 hospitalized, 239 deaths (+64 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Northampton: 771 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 824 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+6 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,478 cases, 629 hospitalized, 174 deaths (+29 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,920 cases, 53 hospitalized, 54 deaths (-6 cases)

Suffolk: 7,507 cases, 423 hospitalized, 179 deaths (+15 cases)

Virginia Beach: 33,705 cases, 1,473 hospitalized, 368 deaths (+90 cases, +10 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 711 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 3,525 cases, 59 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+12 cases)

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page.