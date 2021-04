Virginia April 4 COVID-19 update: More than 100k vaccines given since Saturday, Norfolk offers vaccinations to general public

(WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases on Sunday while a large Hampton Roads locality has opened its doors to the general public in the vaccination process.

The health district says all Norfolk residents 16 and up will be offered vaccinations starting Sunday, April 4.

As of Sunday, VDH data shows 4,174,326 total doses have been administered, and 17.8% of people are fully vaccinated. 32.4% of Virginians have at least one dose.

This list follows the recent, daily addition to the COVID-19 data:

New cases: ( +1,267 , 625,148 total)

, 625,148 total) New deaths ( +42, 10,329 total)

10,329 total) Current hospitalizations ( +13 patients , 1,035 total)

, 1,035 total) Testing ( 6.4% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered (4,174,326 total doses, 75,092 per day on average, 1,519,021 fully vaccinated, 32.4% with at least one dose, 17.8% fully vaccinated

Local cases list:

Accomack: 2,719 cases, 199 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 19,673 cases, 920 hospitalized, 277 deaths (+38 cases, +1 hosptilized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,072 cases, 55 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+1 case, +2 deaths)

Gloucester: 2,079 cases, 58 hospitalized, 46 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 9,653 cases, 338 hospitalized, 160 deaths (+22 cases, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 2,953 cases, 136 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 4,318 cases, 139 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+15 cases)

Mathews: 580 cases, 21 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 cases)

Newport News: 12,877 cases, 357 hospitalized, 211 deaths (+35 cases)

Norfolk: 16,320 cases, 908 hospitalized, 235 deaths (+33 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 769 cases, 77 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+4 case, +1 death)

Poquoson: 815 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 8,411 cases, 624 hospitalized, 172 deaths (+21 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 1,917 cases, 53 hospitalized, 54 deaths (no changes)

Suffolk: 7,467 cases, 423 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+11 cases)

Virginia Beach: 33,482 cases, 1,453 hospitalized, 366 deaths (+70 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 697 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 3,489 cases, 58 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+6 cases)

