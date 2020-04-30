Virginia April 30 COVID-19 update: More than 800 new cases statewide, most reported per day so far; 30 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 885 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 852 confirmed by testing, Virginia’s highest per day increase in reported cases to date.

30 new deaths were reported statewide, along with 5,536 new tests.

Virginia Gov. Northam said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is expected to rise with increases in testing, an area in which Virginia has underperformed compared to nearly ever other U.S. state or territory in terms of per capita testing. Virginia was only testing about 9,700 per 1 million residents earlier this week, while neighboring Maryland nearly doubled that figure, per data from the Covid Tracking Project.

Virginia officials have said lack of testing supplies led to strict guidelines for who gets testing (symptomatic people, health care workers/first responders and nursing home patients and staff, those 65 and older, etc.) and that has contributed to the low rate. The state is starting to expand its testing criteria, but is largely not testing asymptomatic people.

Northam said his team will discuss the latest on testing in detail at Friday’s 2 p.m. news conference.

April 30 COVID-19 figures from the Virginia Department of Health.

Here’s the latest breakdown for the Tidewater region for April 30:

(April 29 numbers in parentheses)

Accomack: 264 cases, 18 hospitalized, 4 death​s (229 cases, 18 hospitalized, 4 death​s)

Chesapeake: 242 cases, 57 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (232 cases, 56 hospitalized, 6 deaths​)

Franklin: 20 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​)

Gloucester: 23 cases, 5 hospitalized, 1 death​ (23 cases, 5 hospitalized, 1 death​)

Hampton: 115 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 death​ (109 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 death)​

Isle of Wight: 99 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths​ (96 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths​)

James City County: 158 cases, 51 hospitalized, 12 deaths​ (155 cases, 51 hospitalized, 12 deaths​)

Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths (4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths)

Newport News: 118 cases, 33 hospitalized, 7 deaths​ (114 cases, 33 hospitalized, 7 deaths​)

Norfolk: 198 cases, 40 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (192 cases, 39 hospitalized, 3 deaths​)

Northampton: 64 cases 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (36 cases 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths​)

Poquoson: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s (6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​)

Portsmouth: 158 cases, 33 hospitalized, 5 deaths (150 cases, 33 hospitalized, 5 deaths)

Southampton: 125 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death​ (115 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death​)

Suffolk: 169 cases, 32 hospitalized, 12 deaths​ (154 cases, 32 hospitalized, 12 deaths​)

Virginia Beach: 385 cases, 77 hospitalized, 14 deaths​ (365 cases, 76 hospitalized, 12 deaths​)

Williamsburg: 18 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death​ (18 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death​)

York: 46 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death​ (45 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death)

Figures in Tidewater have remained mostly unchanged in recent days. The biggest jump in the region between Wednesday and Thursday happened in Northampton County on the Eastern Shore, with 28 new cases reported — a 77% increase in a day. Neighboring Accomack County, with 264 cases, now has the second highest rate of cases in Virginia per capita, with 815 cases per 100,000 people, per VDH data. Many of the cases on the Eastern Shore have been linked to its two poultry processing plants run by Perdue and Tyson.

Total current hospitalizations dropped for the first time in 10 days on Thursday, with 1,550 total hospitalized statewide with confirmed or pending COVID-19 cases, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data.