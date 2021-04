Virginia April 30 COVID-19 update: Cases down to around 1K per day on average, positivity rate down to 4.7%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus metrics continue to improve slightly as we near the end of another week.

Virus levels have dropped by a notable amount in the last two weeks, with the number of positive tests now below 5%. Hospitalizations have also dipped below 1,000 patients. Deaths are well below peak levels from this winter, but are still hovering around 15 per day reported on average.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,249 , 659,590 total)

, 659,590 total) New deaths ( +19, 10,770 total)

10,770 total) Current hospitalizations ( -10 patients , 950 total)

, 950 total) Testing ( 4.7% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 6,190,879 total doses, 73,254 per day on average , 2,610,676 fully vaccinated, 44.3% with at least one dose , 30.6% fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (7,685,805 total), 80.5% of doses received have been administered

Local cases