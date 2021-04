Virginia April 3 COVID-19 update: State hits 4 million total vaccine doses administered

(WAVY) — Virginia has hit 4 million total administered vaccine doses as health districts in Hampton Roads and across the commonwealth open up eligibility to phase 1c and the general public.

As of Saturday, VDH data shows 4,071,088 total doses have been administered, and 17.2% of people are fully vaccinated. 31.7% of Virginians have at least one dose.

This list follows the recent, daily addition to the COVID-19 data:

New cases: ( +1,542 , 623,881 total)

, 623,881 total) New deaths ( +8, 10,287 total)

10,287 total) Current hospitalizations ( -23 patients , 1,022 total)

, 1,022 total) Testing ( 6.4% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered (4,071,088 total doses, 73,218 per day on average, 1,467,640 fully vaccinated, 31.7% with at least one dose, 17.2% fully vaccinated

Local cases list:

Accomack: 2,717 cases, 199 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 19,635 cases, 919 hospitalized, 275 deaths (+42 cases)

Franklin: 1,071 cases, 55 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 2,073 cases, 58 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+7 cases)

Hampton: 9,631 cases, 338 hospitalized, 158 deaths (+37 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 2,946 cases, 135 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 4,303 cases, 139 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+10 cases)

Mathews: 579 cases, 21 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 12,842 cases, 357 hospitalized, 211 deaths (+37 cases, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 16,287 cases, 906 hospitalized, 235 deaths (+42 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Northampton: 765 cases, 77 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 814 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+5 cases)

Portsmouth: 8,390 cases, 624 hospitalized, 171 deaths (+23 cases)

Southampton: 1,917 cases, 53 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 7,456 cases, 423 hospitalized, 178 deaths (+14 cases)

Virginia Beach: 33,412 cases, 1,452 hospitalized, 365 deaths (+90 cases, +10 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 695 cases, 24 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 3,483 cases, 58 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Additional information from the Virginia Department of Health website can be found here.