Virginia April 29 COVID-19 update: Virus levels dipping, hospitalizations below 1,000 patients; about 30% fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s still reporting above 1,000 cases per day on average, but cases dropped by about 500 per day compared to two weeks ago.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have also recently dropped 1,000 patients currently, a major milestone, with less than 5% of tests now coming back positive. Though Virginia’s seeing far fewer deaths, it’s still reporting about 15 per day on average.

On the vaccine front, 6 million-plus doses have now been administered and 30% of people are now fully vaccinated.

Virginia recently lifted some restrictions to allow bar seating, and more restrictions are expected to be lifted on May 15, including upping indoor gatherings to 100 people and increasing outdoor entertainment venues to 50% capacity. Restaurants will also be allowed to stay open and sell alcohol past midnight again.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +1,187 , 658,341 total)

, 658,341 total) New deaths ( +16, 10,751 total)

10,751 total) Current hospitalizations ( -28 patients , 960 total)

, 960 total) Testing ( 4.9% 7-day average of positive tests )

) Doses administered ( 6,093,967 total doses, 74,066 per day on average , 2,550,627 fully vaccinated, 43.9% with at least one dose , 29.9% fully vaccinated

, , Doses distributed (7,517,435 total), 81.1% of doses received have been administered

Local cases

Accomack: 2,803 cases, 204 hospitalized 40 deaths (+5 cases)

Chesapeake: 20,609 cases, 972 hospitalized, 288 deaths (+28 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,131 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 2,177 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 10,234 cases, 354 hospitalized, 172 deaths (+22 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,101 cases, 143 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 4534 cases, 145 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+8 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 595 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,705 cases, 421 hospitalized, 223 deaths (+27 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,317 cases, 967 hospitalized, 252 deaths (+26 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 793 cases, 79 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+ 2 cases)

Poquoson: 871 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 8,865 cases, 657 hospitalized, 187 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,966 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+4 cases)

Suffolk: 7,807 cases, 435 hospitalized, 185 deaths (+11 cases)

Virginia Beach: 35,317 cases, 1,566 hospitalized, 384 deaths (+47 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 756 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths (-2 cases)

York: 3,685 cases, 68 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+11 cases)