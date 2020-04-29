Virginia April 29 COVID-19 update: Daily cases, hospitalizations still trending up statewide, Tidewater’s growth in cases slows

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 622 COVID-19 cases, 534 through testing, and 30 new deaths linked to the disease caused by the new coronavirus on Wednesday.

The new reported numbers Wednesday came alongside only 2,554 new reported tests, though confirmed cases are usually from tests taken days earlier. In the past few days, daily reported testing numbers have been well below the 4,000 test average Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia was testing per day. Virginia is one of the weakest states in the country for testing per capita, and asymptomatic cases overwhelmingly do not get tested.

Due to lack of testing, medical professionals are also diagnosing some COVID-19 tests as probable cases. Virginia reported 88 new probable cases on Wednesday, and have recorded 633 probable cases so far. 9 people who have died overall had probable cases, VDH officials say.

Wednesday’s increase of 534 testing confirmed cases is the lowest daily increase in five days, after a record number of cases reported Tuesday (758), but cases overall are still continuing to trend upward statewide. Here’s a breakdown graph from the non-profit Virginia Public Access Project.

Cases in Tidewater meanwhile have largely stayed the same since Tuesday, including Accomack County and Southampton County, where cases spiked recently. Accomack and Southampton, though small in overall population, have the 3rd (707 per 100K) and 4th highest (654 per 100K) rate of COVID-19 cases in Virginia, respectively.

Here’s the latest breakdown for the Tidewater area:

Accomack: 229 cases, 18 hospitalized, 4 death​s

Chesapeake: 232 cases, 56 hospitalized, 6 deaths​

Franklin: 19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Gloucester: 23 cases, 5 hospitalized, 1 death​

Hampton: 109 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 death​

Isle of Wight: 96 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths​

James City County: 155 cases, 51 hospitalized, 12 deaths​

Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths,​

Newport News: 114 cases, 33 hospitalized, 7 deaths​

Norfolk: 192 cases, 39 hospitalized, 3 deaths​

Northampton: 36 cases 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Poquoson: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​s

Portsmouth: 150 cases, 33 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Southampton: 115 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death​

Suffolk: 154 cases, 32 hospitalized, 12 deaths​

Virginia Beach: 365 cases, 76 hospitalized, 12 deaths​

Williamsburg: 18 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death​

York: 45 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death​

Accomack saw 6 new cases on Wednesday, Southampton has stayed at 115 cases the past three days.

However Suffolk reported 4 new COVID-19 deaths compared to Tuesday, and 7 in the last two days.

Here’s how the Tidewater region’s numbers looked on Monday, April 27:

Accomack: 195 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 death (+143 cases compared to last Monday, April 20) Chesapeake: 214 cases, 45 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+48 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Franklin: 16 cases, 0 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+4 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Gloucester: 22 cases, 4 hospitalized, 1 death (+ 1 case compared to last Monday, April 20)

Hampton: 108 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 death (+48 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Isle of Wight: 93 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+7 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

James City County: 154 cases, 51 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+13 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case compared to last Monday, April 20)

Newport News: 112 cases, 33 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+10 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Norfolk: 184 cases, 36 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+79 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Northampton: 28 cases 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+21 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Poquoson: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death (no new cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Portsmouth: 114 cases, 32 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+49 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Southampton: 115 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death (+98 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Suffolk: 147 cases, 31 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+55 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Virginia Beach: 355 cases, 72 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+74 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Williamsburg: 15 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death (+4 cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

York: 44 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death (no new cases compared to last Monday, April 20)

Hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of current hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 statewide rose for the 9th straight day, with 1,566 with confirmed cases and pending test results. 387 are in the ICU and 222 are on ventilators, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data. It’s unclear how many people are currently hospitalized in Tidewater from VHHA data. Virginia Department of Health data breaks down hospitalizations by city/county, but doesn’t give an accurate current count.

Most people who contract the new coronavirus only suffer “mild” to moderate symptoms and can recover via home isolation. However, the virus can cause severe illness or death for some who contract it, particularly older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

