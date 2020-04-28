Virginia April 28 COVID-19 update: 758 new confirmed cases, 34 deaths reported; hospitalizations have increased each of last 8 days

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia health officials reported 758 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide on Tuesday and 34 new deaths linked to the disease.

Virginia April 28 numbers from the Virginia Department of Health

Tuesday’s 758 confirmed COVID-19 cases is the most reported in a single day by the Virginia Department of Health. Virginia has recently increased testing to about 4,000 per day, Gov. Ralph Northam said, which could lead to more positive tests being reported. Though tests reported to the health department only increased by about 2,500 between Monday and Tuesday. Virginia ranks among the lowest in the country in per capita testing.

VDH officials also announced 46 new probable cases, in which a diagnosis is made without a test. 545 probable cases have been recorded so far.

Here’s the latest breakdown for the Tidewater region:

Accomack: 223 cases, 18 hospitalized, 4 death​s

Chesapeake: 220 cases, 45 hospitalized, 6 deaths​

Franklin: 18 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Gloucester: 22 cases, 5 hospitalized, 1 death​

Hampton: 108 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 death​

Isle of Wight: 96 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths​

James City County: 155 cases, 51 hospitalized, 12 deaths​

Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 112 cases, 33 hospitalized, 7 deaths​

Norfolk: 188 cases, 38 hospitalized, 3 deaths​

Northampton: 35 cases 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths​

Poquoson: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death​

Portsmouth: 149 cases, 32 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Southampton: 115 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death​

Suffolk: 152 cases, 32 hospitalized, 8 deaths​

Virginia Beach: 359 cases, 76 hospitalized, 12 deaths​

Williamsburg: 18 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death​

York: 45 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death​

Tuesday’s increase in reported deaths statewide (34) is the highest since Friday, April 24, when 38 new deaths were reported.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased for the eighth straight day on Tuesday, up to 1,508 overall. 376 of those are in the ICU and 217 are on ventilators.

Most people who contract the new coronavirus only suffer “mild” to moderate symptoms and can recover via home isolation. However, the virus can cause severe illness or death for some who contract it, particularly older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

This story is breaking and will updated.