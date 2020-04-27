Virginia April 27 COVID-19 update: 548 new confirmed cases, 10 new deaths reported, hospitalizations continue to climb

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia health officials are reporting 548 new COVID-19 cases on Monday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 13,036 as the number of currently hospitalized patients statewide continues to climb.

10 new deaths linked to the disease were also reported, bringing Virginia’s total to 458. Virginia has reported an average of 24 deaths each day in the last week.

5,062 people new tests were reported between Sunday and Monday as Virginia ramps up testing efforts. Gov. Ralph Northam says he wants to see at least 10,000 people tested daily statewide.

Here’s the latest breakdown for the Tidewater region:

Accomack: 195 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 death

Chesapeake: 214 cases, 45 hospitalized, 6 deaths

Franklin: 16 cases, 0 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Gloucester: 22 cases, 4 hospitalized, 1 death

Hampton: 108 cases, 28 hospitalized, 1 death

Isle of Wight: 93 cases, 9 hospitalized, 2 deaths

James City County: 154 cases, 51 hospitalized, 12 deaths

Mathews: 4 cases, 1 hospitalized, 0 deaths,

Newport News: 112 cases, 33 hospitalized, 7 deaths

Norfolk: 184 cases, 36 hospitalized, 3 deaths

Northampton: 28 cases 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Poquoson: 6 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death

Portsmouth: 114 cases, 32 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Southampton: 115 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death

Suffolk: 147 cases, 31 hospitalized, 5 deaths

Virginia Beach: 355 cases, 72 hospitalized, 10 deaths

Williamsburg: 15 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death

York: 44 cases, 6 hospitalized, 1 death

Monday’s number of confirmed cases from the Virginia Department of Health include people who’ve tested positive sometime in the past, and not necessarily in the last 24 hours due to lag in getting test results.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that the commonwealth may have seen its peak in cases on Friday, but test results from those who may have contracted the coronavirus on or around that day may not be reported until about a week later.

VDH officials also reported 17 new probable cases, those diagnosed by medical professionals but not confirmed via testing. 499 probable cases have been reported so far.

A graph from the non-profit Virginia Public Access Project shows the trends of daily reported confirmed cases:

Current hospitalizations have gone up each day in the past week, with 1,455 COVID-19 patients with confirmed or pending test results as of Monday, per Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data.

The VHHA’s figures are a better way of tracking current hospitalizations, as the Virginia Department of Health’s data is cumulative and includes patients who’ve been discharged and those’ who’ve died.

Most people who contract the new coronavirus only suffer “mild” to moderate symptoms and can recover at home isolation. However, the virus can cause severe illness or death for some who contract it, particularly older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

This article is breaking and will be updated. You can view more statistics from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.