Virginia April 26 COVID-19 Update: 604 new cases with 12 deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 604 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 12 new deaths related to the virus.

State health officials also reported 72 new Virginian residents hospitalized due to the COVID-19.

As of Sunday, April 26, the total number of cases in Virginia is up to 12,970.

Most people who contract the new coronavirus only suffer “mild” to moderate symptoms and can recover at home isolation. However, the virus can cause severe illness or death for some who contract it, particularly older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

This article is breaking and will be updated.

