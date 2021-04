Virginia April 25 COVID-19 update: 884 new cases, positivity rate at 5.5%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 884 new COVID-19 cases Sunday while the state positivity rate remains around 5.5%.

COVID-19 deaths in the state rose by 16, with five reported in Hampton Roads after none were reported in the area Saturday. Hospitalizations rose in Virginia by 33.

State Metrics

New Cases (+884, 654,210 total)

New Deaths (+16, 10,691 total)

Current Hospitalizations (1,002 Currently)

Vaccine Doses Administered (Total doses administered 5,841,006) (74,387 Average doses administered per day ) (Percent of population with at least 1 dose 42.5%, Percent of population fully vaccinated 28.3%)

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,788 cases, 203 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 20,482 cases, 961 hospitalized, 288 deaths (+28 cases, +2 Hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,126 cases, 56 hospitalized, 32 deaths ( +1 death)

Gloucester: 2,164 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths ( +2 cases)

Hampton: 10,157 cases, 352 hospitalized, 171 deaths ( +12 cases)

Isle of Wight: 3,087 cases, 143 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+3 cases)

James City County: 4,507 cases, 144 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+8 cases)

Mathews: 593 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,622 cases, 412 hospitalized, 222 deaths (+26 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 17,196 cases, 955 hospitalized, 250 deaths ( +29 cases, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 790 cases, 78 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case )

Poquoson: 869 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 8,800 cases, 653 hospitalized, 187 deaths ( +14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,959 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths ( -1 case)

Suffolk: 7,765 cases, 434 hospitalized, 184 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 35,069 cases, 1,552 hospitalized, 382 deaths (+66 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 757 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+4 cases)

York: 3,647 cases, 66 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+3 cases)