Virginia April 25 COVID-19 Update: 772 new cases, most so far in a day for Va.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 772 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 26 new deaths related to the virus.

733 of those new cases were confirmed with testing, with 39 more diagnosed by doctors but not confirmed via testing. Those cases are considered “probable” cases by health officials.

The commonwealth’s total number of cases is now at 12,366 overall as of Saturday. This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in Virginia reported in one day, eclipsing April 23’s record number of 675 cases reported.

Most people who contract the new coronavirus only suffer “mild” to moderate symptoms and can recover at home isolation. However, the virus can cause severe illness or death for some who contract it, particularly older adults and those with underlying health conditions.

You can view more statistics from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

