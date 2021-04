Virginia April 24 COVID-19 update: 1,005 new cases, no new deaths reported in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,005 new COVID-19 cases Saturday but no new Coronavirus deaths were reported in Hampton Roads.

Statewide Virginia reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths, 45 new hospitalizations. The state’s positivity rate is at 5.7%.

State Metrics

New Cases (+1,005 653,326 total)

New Deaths (+9 10,675 total)

Current Hospitalizations (-11 patients 1,046 overall)

Doses Administered (Total doses administered 5,773,361, 74,930 per day on average, 2,370,074 fully vaccinated, 42.2% with at least one dose, 27.8% fully vaccinated)

Local Cases

Accomack: 2,786 cases, 203 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 20,454 cases, 959 hospitalized, 286 deaths (+42 cases, +3 Hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,126 cases, 56 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 2,162 cases, 59 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 10,145 cases, 352 hospitalized, 171 deaths (+18 cases)

Isle of Wight: 3,084 cases, 143 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 4,499 cases, 144 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 593 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 13,596 cases, 409 hospitalized, 221 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 17,167 cases, 955 hospitalized, 248 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 789 cases, 78 hospitalized, 35 deaths (+1 case )

Poquoson: 869 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 8,786 cases, 652 hospitalized, 187 deaths (+34 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,958 cases, 54 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 7,759 cases, 434 hospitalized, 183 deaths (+16 cases)

Virginia Beach: 35,003 cases, 1,550 hospitalized, 382 deaths (+64 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 753 cases, 27 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 3,643 cases, 66 hospitalized, 52 deaths (+4 cases)

