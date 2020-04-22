Virginia April 22 COVID-19 update: VDH number of confirmed cases delayed Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) daily update with the latest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth was delayed Wednesday. The numbers typically are released around 9 a.m.

At noon, the VDH COVID-19 page still had the following message posted, explaining why the numbers were delayed.

The process which compiles COVID-19 case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning. VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible.

The day before, VDH changed its reporting data and began providing additional information.

Cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities at the locality level

Cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities by demographics at the district level

Ability to differentiate between confirmed and probable cases

Rates per 100,000 population

Hospitalizations

In addition to the VDH numbers, there is Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) data that is released each day. As of April 22, it shows 1,374 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending COVID-19, with 419 in the ICU and 244 on ventilators. The total number of hospitalizations has gone up, but ICU and ventilator numbers are down slightly on Wednesday.

It also shows 1,497 patients who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 have been discharged.

Reporting probable cases

Virginia reported its highest daily increase of cases in cases of the pandemic so far on Tuesday with 640, though 179 of those were probable cases, according to health officials. Probable cases are those diagnosed by a doctor, but the patient hasn’t been officially tested, due to lack of supplies or other reasons. Probable cases are now being added to overall total number of cases in Virginia, but are broken down by cases officially confirmed by testing and probable cases.

Larry Hill with the Virginia Department of Health says the state established the protocol for recording probable cases back on April 5, but probable cases were not being displayed until Tuesday (April 21), and were not being added to the total COVID-19 count before Tuesday.

Of those 640 new cases on Tuesday, 179 were probable, VDH data shows. Taking away those probable cases and only looking at cases confirmed by positive tests, Virginia still saw 461 positive results, higher than Monday’s tally of 453. Hill says the figure of 179 from Tuesday was mainly due to VDH not reporting the probable cases until then, and he expects daily increase of probable cases to be lower going forward.

Virginia Governor Northam said earlier this week that one model had Virginia’s COVID-19 cases peaking around the end of this week, but cases would likely plateau around the same level for a while instead of a sharp decline in cases. Northam, citing White House guidelines for reopening states, says Virginia needs to have at least 14 days of declining daily case numbers before the first phase of recovery begins.

No Wednesday briefing

During his Monday, April 20 COVID-19 briefing, Governor Northam mentioned that he would not have a live briefing on Wednesday because of a General Assembly session happening the same day. Instead, he plans to hold the next press conference on Thursday.

Northam participated in a special town hall along with other Virginia leaders Tuesday night, which aired on WAVY TV 10 and WVBT FOX43. If you missed it, you can watch it in its entirety here.

